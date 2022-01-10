"I'll hear his voice in my head for the rest of my days," Josh Radnor recalled after his HIMYM costar Bob Saget died on Sunday at the age of 65

How I Met Your Mother's Josh Radnor Pays Tribute to Bob Saget: 'Easiest Person to Be Around'

While Bob Saget may have been most famous for Full House and America's Funniest Home Videos, his voice was just as recognizable to some.

That's because the late comedian provided the narration to all nine seasons of How I Met Your Mother as the future Ted Mosby.

Following Saget's sudden death at age 65 on Sunday, his HIMYM castmate Josh Radnor — who played the younger Ted — mourned his friend with an emotional tribute posted on Twitter.

In the thread, Radnor, 47, described his "special bond" with Saget as he reminisced about their time working together on the show.

"Bob Saget was the older wiser 'me' for nine years on How I Met Your Mother," the actor wrote. "He was the kindest, loveliest, funniest, most supportive man. The easiest person to be around. A mensch among mensches."

"I had so much imposter syndrome when HIMYM started, thought I'd be found out, kicked off set & sent home," he continued. "When I'd run into Bob on the Fox lot in those early days he'd gush over my performance & tell me how he was studying me to make sure his vocal performance felt right."

Radnor said receiving that validation from Saget changed his entire perspective.

"This man that I'd delighted in seeing on TV for years cheering me on, letting me know I had a right to be there and playing that character... I can't overstate how meaningful his words were," he wrote, adding, "(He also, true to form, told me jokes that I cannot tell here or in polite company)."

"We had a very special bond from Day 1, were never out of touch for long. We found a way to grab dinner once a year, even after HIMYM wrapped," Radnor added. "We went to see each other in our Broadway plays. We talked a lot about how to live a meaningful life amidst all the chaos."

He concluded, "I'm endlessly grateful that HIMYM brought Bob Saget into my life. I'll hear his voice in my head for the rest of my days."

Bob Saget and Josh Radnor Credit: (Josh Radnor/Twitter)

How I Met Your Mother ran from 2005-2014 on CBS, with Saget providing voiceover for nearly every episode. It also starred Neil Patrick Harris, Cobie Smulders, Jason Segel, and Alyson Hannigan.

Saget was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando on Sunday afternoon following a performance in Jacksonville, Fla., Saturday night.

Following news of his death, the Full House star's family released a statement.