Bob Saget's Family Is 'Devastated' About Full House Actor's Death: 'He Was Everything to Us'

Following news of Saget's death on Sunday evening, the Full House star's family released a statement.

"We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today. He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter," the statement reads.

"Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world," the statement concludes.

bob saget Bob Saget and his daughters Lara, Aubrey and Jennie at the Golden Dads Awards ceremony on June 15, 2005 | Credit: Amanda Edwards/Getty

Saget was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday afternoon following a performance in Ponte Vedra on Saturday night.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office confirmed Saget's death after deputies were called to the hotel just after 4 p.m. local time Sunday.

"Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget and pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case," the Florida officials wrote on Twitter.

Bob Saget Bob Saget and daughter Lara at the Grammy Awards in 2014

Saget is survived by his wife Kelly Rizzo and his three daughters, Aubrey, Lara, and Jennifer, whom he shared with ex-wife Sherri Kramer.

Saget and Kramer were married ​from 1982 until they divorced in 1997.

The father of three previously raved about his children and being a dad off-screen.

"They are the light of my life. I am a fortunate man in that all three of my daughters are exceptional," he told PEOPLE in January 2016. "[They are] very high beings, very smart people, very wonderful and very brilliant, very beautiful."

One of Saget's most beloved roles was portraying widower and father of three, Danny Tanner, on Full House. The family sitcom ran from the fall of 1987 through May 1995.