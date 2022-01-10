Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Honor Bob Saget After His Sudden Death: 'We Are Deeply Saddened'
Danny Tanner clearly raised Michelle right.
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen might be known for being ultra private nowadays, but the death of their TV dad caused them to speak out publicly in his honor on Sunday.
Following Bob Saget's sudden death at age 65, the Olsen twins, 35, paid tribute to their late Full House costar in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.
"Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man. We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has," said Mary-Kate and Ashley.
"We are thinking of his daughters, wife and family and are sending our condolences," they continued.
The Olsens and Saget famously starred together on the hit ABC sitcom from 1987-1995. However, the actresses who split the role of Michelle were the only main cast members to not return for Netflix's Fuller House reboot in 2016.
Candace Cameron Bure, John Stamos, Lori Loughlin, Jodie Sweetin, Dave Coulier, and Andrea Barber rounded out the rest of the main cast.
Saget was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando on Sunday afternoon following a performance in Jacksonville, Fla., Saturday night.