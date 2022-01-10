Andrea Barber Honors 'Dear Friend' Bob Saget After His Sudden Death: 'This One Hurts'

"He had the biggest heart of anyone in Hollywood," Andrea Barber said of her Full House costar Bob Saget, who died Sunday at age 65

Everywhere you look, there's a heart.

Tributes to Bob Saget continue to pour in following his sudden death at age 65 on Sunday. His Full House costar Andrea Barber sang Saget's praises on Monday with an emotional Instagram post.

The actress, 45, shared a candid carousel of throwback photos, including a sweet snap of the pair hugging each other. "This one hurts. 💔 " Barber began. "He had the biggest heart of anyone in Hollywood. He gave the biggest hugs. I am gutted that I will never be able to hug him again."

"Bob ended every text, every interaction with 'Love you.' Didn't matter how long or short we'd been apart," she continued. "He loved so deeply and so fiercely. And he never hesitated to tell you just how much you meant to him."

"This is the greatest lesson I learned from Bob Saget - don't hesitate to tell people you love them. I feel at peace knowing that Bob knew exactly how much I adore him, 💫" she said.

"Rest well, my dear friend," the actress added. "I have no doubt you are making everyone in Heaven laugh until their cheeks hurt, just as you did here on Earth. ❤️"

LORI LOUGHLIN;BOB SAGET;CANDACE CAMERON;ANDREA BARBER Credit: ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Barber and Saget famously starred together on the hit ABC sitcom from 1987-1995. They later reprised their roles as Kimmy Gibbler and Danny Tanner in the Netflix reboot Fuller House as well.

Saget was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando on Sunday afternoon following a performance in Jacksonville, Fla., Saturday night.

The comedian's family confirmed the heartbreaking news in a statement Sunday.

"We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today. He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter," reads the statement. "Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world."

Saget leaves behind wife Kelly Rizzo and his three daughters — Aubrey, Lara, and Jennifer — who he shares with first wife Sherri Kramer.

Alongside Barber, other Full House alum are mourning his passing in an outpouring of heartfelt tributes on social media.

Saget's longtime costar John Stamos tweeted, "I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby."

The Olsens also paid tribute to their Full House father in a statement shared with PEOPLE.

"Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man. We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has," said Mary-Kate and Ashley.

"My heart is broken. I love you, Bob. Your forever brother, Dave," echoed Dave Coulier.