Bob Saget, Star of Full House and America's Funniest Home Videos, Dies at 65
The standup comedian famous for his roles on Full House, How I Met Your Mother, and America's Funniest Home Videos died Sunday at the age of 65
Bob Saget has died. He was 65.
The comedian was reportedly found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando on Sunday afternoon following a performance in Jacksonville, Fla., Saturday night. TMZ was first to break the news.
The Orange County Sheriff's Office confirmed Saget's death on Sunday after deputies were called just after 4 p.m. local time.
"Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget and pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case," the Florida officials wrote on Twitter.
Philadelphia-born Saget was most famous for his role as Danny Tanner on the sitcom Full House in the '80s and '90s. His other notable credits included the reboot Fuller House, How I Met Your Mother, and America's Funniest Home Videos, as well as his many years doing standup.
"I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight," he wrote in his final tweet on Saturday. "I'm happily addicted again to this sh—."
Saget leaves behind wife Kelly Rizzo and his three daughters — Aubrey, Lara, and Jennifer — who he shares with first wife Sherri Kramer.