The Full House actor died Sunday at the age of 65 after he was found unresponsive inside his Orlando hotel room

Bob Saget's Autopsy Completed After His Death: 'No Evidence of Drug Use or Foul Play,' Authorities Say

Bob Saget's autopsy has been completed.

"An autopsy was performed this morning on Robert Lane Saget. Mr. Saget is a 65-year-old male, who was found unresponsive in his hotel room. At this time, there is no evidence of drug use or foul play," Joshua Stephany, the chief medical examiner of Orange and Osceola Counties, said in a press release.

"The cause and manner of death are pending further studies and investigation which may take up to 10-12 weeks to complete," Stephany said. "Our condolences go out to Mr. Saget's loved ones during this difficult time."

The Full House star was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday afternoon following a performance outside of Jacksonville on Saturday night, the Orange County Sheriff's Office confirmed in a tweet. He was 65.

"We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today," the Saget family told PEOPLE in a statement on Sunday evening. "He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter. Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world."

Bob Saget Bob Saget | Credit: Rich Fury/Contour/Getty

The Philadelphia-born actor and comedian was most famous for his role as Danny Tanner on the sitcom Full House in the '80s and '90s. His other notable credits included the Netflix sequel Fuller House as well as How I Met Your Mother, America's Funniest Home Videos and his many years of stand-up comedy.

At the time of his death, Saget was in the middle of his cross-country comedy tour, with at least a dozen more live shows scheduled for 2022.

"I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight," he wrote in his final tweet on Saturday. "I'm happily addicted again to this s—."

bob saget Bob Saget | Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty

Following the news of Saget's death, celebrities — who were both fans and friends — expressed their grief over his passing in an outpouring of heartfelt tributes shared on social media.

Saget's longtime costar John Stamos tweeted, "I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby."

Fellow Full House castmate Candace Cameron Bure wrote in a tweet, "I don't know what to say. I have no words. Bob was one of the best humans beings I've ever known in my life. I loved him so much."

Saget's other TV daughters also paid tribute, including Jodie Sweetin as well as Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.

"BOB ... it was great to know you ... Oh are you going to make God blush," Henry Winkler tweeted.