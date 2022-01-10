John Stamos, Henry Winkler, Andy Cohen, Dane Cook and More Stars React To Bob Saget's Death

The Full House star was found unresponsive in his hotel room in Orlando on Sunday and pronounced dead at the scene

Stars are mourning the sudden loss of beloved actor Bob Saget.

The comedian was found unresponsive in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando on Sunday afternoon and pronounced dead at the scene, the Orange County Sheriff's Office confirmed.

Shortly after the news of the Full House star's death, celebrities — who were both fans and friends — expressed their grief over his passing in an outpouring of heartfelt tributes shared on social media.

Saget's longtime costar John Stamos tweeted, "I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby."

"BOB ... it was great to know you ... Oh are you going to make God blush," Henry Winkler tweeted.

"He had the biggest heart and wore it on his sleeve. He was so generous with his feelings. A mensch. #BobSaget," Andy Cohen tweeted.

"I'm stunned beyond belief -- @bobsaget has died," Dane Cook wrote. "I'm confused and sad here... I just spoke with him a couple days ago and we just had the most beautiful podcast chat over the holidays. I loved him. I can not believe this."

"This is insane. He was so young, and one of the sweetest comics around. Kind and genuine every time you saw him. What a loss," Aisha Tyler wrote.

"I'm speechless. Bob Saget was the best. So kind," Kat Dennings wrote of her Raising Dad costar. "I was his TV daughter for one season and he was generous, protective, caring and wonderful. He talked about his kids constantly. Rest In Peace ♥️."

"I'm so shocked at @bobsaget's passing," Joel McHale wrote. "One of the most kind & thoughtful people I've ever come across & he just happened to be one of the funniest on the planet. I will miss you so much Bob. Love you dear friend. I'm so sorry @kellyrizzo. And so sorry to the rest of the family."

"There wasn't a kinder person in Hollywood than Bob Saget," Josh Gad wrote. "I am having trouble wrapping my head around this. I do not want to believe this. It's all too much to handle."

"I'll miss Bob Saget so much," Nikki Glaser wrote. "He was as kind as he was funny."

"Bob was at my house in October interviewing me for a documentary," Patton Oswalt wrote. "He was sharp and dark and funny as always and we were gonna catch up over coffee when he was done editing and now I'm crying F--- #RIPBobSaget."

"Bob Saget… Just the funniest and nicest…" Jon Stewart tweeted.

"Man, rest well Bob Saget," Quinta Brunson wrote. "Philiadelphian, Temple alum, and incredible comedian."

"Devastating news. I just adored @bobsaget, from Full House, to AFV, to "the Aristocrats" and that crazy time we roasted James Carville together. What a loss," wrote S.E. Cupp.

"I am extremely saddened to just hear of the passing of my friend Bob Saget," Tom Green wrote. "You were always hilarious and kind. You made my life and so many other peoples lives better Bob. Rest In Peace."

"I'm shocked and saddened to learn that Bob Saget is gone," Billy Crystal wrote. "A great friend and one of the funniest and sweetest people I have ever known. My love to his beautiful family."

"Bob Saget was as lovely a human as he was funny," Norman Lear wrote. "And to my mind, he was hilarious. We were close friends and I could not have loved him more."

"We lost one of our brothers in comedy," Cedric the Entertainer wrote. "He was one of "America's Dads" but around us he was Bob. My sincerest condolences to his family and loved ones. 🙏🏾🕊🤍 #gonetoosoon."

"Almost four years ago," Richard Marx captioned a throwback photo of himself with Saget. "We hadn't seen each other in a minute so we met up for dinner. We hugged and sat down and Bob took his phone out and snapped this pic. Then he looked at it and said, 'Ok with you to post?' 'Sure.' He hit 'post' and said, 'So, we're done here?' Rest in power, Bob. Thanks for all the laughs you gave to so many, me included. 💔💔💔."

"I am stunned! Noooo!!!!" Meredith Salenger tweeted. "Bob Saget was just at our house a couple months ago! Truly the most kind man. What a heart. He had suffered so much loss. And he was a wonderful friend to so many. Just heartbreaking. Oh my just horrible. We loved him."

"The news about Bob tonight is so very very sad," Jake Tapper tweeted. "What a kind and sweet person, so full of life and light, constantly lifting up those in his world. I'm at a loss. My deepest condolences to his family."

"RIP @bobsaget," Heather Dubrow captioned a photo of herself and Saget on Surviving Suburbia. "He was so funny and generous and great to work with! Sending love and prayers to his family❤️🙏 #survivingsuburbia."

"Very sad to hear about Bob," Elaine Hendrix wrote. "We actually dated back in the day (as you can see how young we were in this photo). He was a nice guy. It mattered to him that he be thought of as one…until he got on stage. Then all bets were off. He was raw, savage even, and one of the deeply funniest people I've ever seen."