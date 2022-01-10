America's Funniest Home Videos Hosts Tom Bergeron and Alfonso Ribeiro Pay Tribute to Bob Saget

Bob Saget, who died on Sunday at the age of 65, hosted America's Funniest Home Videos in the 1990s

America's Funniest Home Videos hosts Tom Bergeron and Alfonso Ribeiro have spoken out about Bob Saget's death.

Saget was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday afternoon, following a performance outside of Jacksonville the night prior, the Orange County Sheriff's Office confirmed on Twitter. He was 65.

The Full House alum hosted AFV for eight seasons from 1990-97 on ABC. His successors include John Fugelsang and Daisy Fuentes, Bergeron and Ribeiro, who currently hosts the show.

"I am deeply saddened by the passing of my friend and fellow @afvofficial host @bobsaget today," Ribeiro wrote on Instagram following the news of Saget's death. "I had the pleasure of meeting him in the early 90s when the show started. He was amazing. There's no AFV without Bob. RIP Bob. We will all miss you."

Bergeron, who hosted the show from 2001 to 2015, also shared a message on his Instagram page and recalled the time Saget returned to AFV for a cameo on Bergeron's final episode.

"For my final @afvofficial, I asked my friend for a special favor. Without hesitation he said yes (link to video in bio)," he wrote. "I'll always be grateful for that. And for our friendship. #RIP."

The official AFV account posted a photo of Saget on Instagram, captioning it, "A comedy legend. A kind soul. Our dear friend. We will miss you. ❤️."

"I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby," Stamos tweeted.

"Words cannot begin to express how devastated I am. Bob was more than my friend, he was my family," Loughlin said in a statement. "I will miss his kind heart and quick wit. Thank you for a lifetime of wonderful memories and laughter. I love you Bobby."