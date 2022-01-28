Lara Saget honored her late father with a beautifully written homage to the Full House star on Instagram on Thursday night

Bob Saget's Daughter Lara Says He 'Loved with Everything He Had' in Heartfelt Tribute

Bob Saget's daughter Lara is opening up about her late father.

In a touching tribute penned on Instagram on Thursday, Lara revealed one of the biggest lessons she learned from the Full House patriarch: to "love completely and be kind."

"To anyone afraid to love, Unconditional love is the greatest of gifts," Lara, 32, began her emotional post.

Bob Saget Bob Saget and daughter Lara at the Grammy Awards in 2014 | Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

"My dad loved with everything he had. He had so many reasons to be scared to love. So many loved ones kept dropping the body," continued Lara. "Instead of being scared, he loved more. I am beyond grateful to receive and to give that love."

Concluded Lara: "Love completely and be kind. Of all the lessons he taught me, these feel the biggest."

The Saget family's loved ones flocked to the comment section of Lara's heartfelt post — which featured a black-and-white photo of Lara and Bob from the '90s — with Bob's wife and Lara's stepmother, Kelly Rizzo, writing, "I love you forever, Lara ❤️," while Full House star Dave Coulier's wife, Melissa, echoed Rizzo, writing, "I love you so much! ❤️."

Fans, friends and those closest to the actor were shocked after the former America's Funniest Home Videos host was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, earlier this month. He was 65 years old.

RELATED VIDEO: Bob Saget Was Beloved: "He Is Not Replaceable"

Celebrities from all walks of the industry have spent the last few weeks issuing heartfelt tributes remembering the comedian, with Jimmy Kimmel holding back tears in a pre-taped monologue as he called his longtime friend "the sweetest," and A-listers like John Mayer, Tiffany Haddish, Steve Harvey, and more fondly reminiscing on their friendships with Bob.

"Thirty-five years ago, we came together as a TV family, but we became a real family. And now we grieve as a family," the statement read. "Bob made us laugh until we cried. Now our tears flow in sadness, but also with gratitude for all the beautiful memories of our sweet, kind, hilarious, cherished Bob."