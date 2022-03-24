Ponte Vedra Concert Hall staffer Rosalie Cocci told police the actor said he was suffering from "long-term COVID" and it was "taking his body a long time to get over it"

Bob Saget Complained He 'Didn't Feel Good' and His Hearing Was 'Off' Before He Died: Crew Member

New details have surfaced about the final hours of Bob Saget's life.

Ponte Vedra Concert Hall staffer Rosalie Cocci, who runs errands for talent and staff at the theater, detailed her interactions with Saget at his final stand-up set on Jan. 8., just hours before he was found dead, in a phone interview with Orange County police.

According to just-released audio obtained by PEOPLE, Cocci said the 65-year-old comedian complained he was not feeling well in the hours before he died and claimed to be suffering from "long-term COVID" effects, as well as hearing issues.

"I did hear him say, 'I don't feel good, but I'm ready to do the show. This is what I do this for.' He kinda seemed like he was talking himself up," Cocci said of Saget, who tested positive for COVID weeks before his death and was also positive at the time of his autopsy.

"He stated himself that... it was taking his body a long time to get over [COVID]," she shared. "He said that his hearing had been off and that was the case that night. He was asking the sound guys to turn everything up."

"He said he had been sick the night before, he said he had a sore throat, that he was happy he had lozenges for the stage," Cocci continued, later adding, "Mr. Saget's soundcheck lasted a while."

Bob Saget Bob Saget | Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty

As part of Cocci's job, she was required to purchase whatever food or beverage items Saget wanted. However, in the audio, she claimed his rider list got "cut-down in half" on the night of his performance.

"All there was on there was drinks. He wanted Redbull, Diet Coke and regular Coke and that was it," she recalled, adding that she never saw Saget "ingest" anything all evening, "not even water on stage."

Cocci told police that, despite what Saget shared, the beloved comedian generally "seemed okay" and that she found the news of his death to be unexpected.

"He wasn't sweating, he didn't miss a beat, nothing slurred," she in the police interview of Saget's stand-up routine. "He seemed okay. He really did and it was very surprising the next day... He came out very energetic, and in the half-an-hour, I saw him, he was very much entertaining the crowd."

A representative for Saget and his family did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Saget died on Jan. 9 after his body was found in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida. He was laid to rest five days later.

Chief Medical Examiner Joshua Stephany, MD later revealed in a toxicology analysis that Saget's death was "the result of blunt head trauma," ruling the manner of his passing an accident not tied to any illicit drugs or toxins. Additionally, the comedian's autopsy report indicated he had severe fractures to the back of his head and around his eyes when he died.

Last week, PEOPLE also obtained an incident report from the Orange County Sheriff's Office, which found that there was no conclusive reasoning for Saget's fatal injury. In the report, Dr. Stephany indicated that "the amount of force necessary to cause the fracture, coupled with the fact that the skin on the back of the head was still intact, led him to believe that the injury was most likely caused by 'something hard, covered by something soft.'"

Dr. Stephany cited "a fall onto a carpeted floor" as an example of something that could cause such injury, though there were no signs of blood on the bedsheets or bedspread, according to the report.

He also noted that Saget likely would've been "stunned" by the injury with obvious symptoms and that he found it hard to believe the comedian successfully made the two-hour drive from the Jacksonville area to his hotel in Orlando.

Bob Saget Bob Saget | Credit: James Brickwood/getty

Though Dr. Stephany was unable to "state definitively" when Saget's injury occurred, he said he "believed it was probably within hours of his death, possibly within a day or two, depending on several medical factors."

Following the autopsy findings, a re-examination of Saget's room at the Ritz-Carlton was conducted "to locate specific places or items in the room that could have caused the trauma found on autopsy," but officials were unable to find any such item.

In the time since the Full House star's death, his wife, Kelly Rizzo, and his three daughters — Aubrey, Lara, and Jennifer — were granted a permanent injunction to block the release of certain documents tied to the actor's death.

However, on Tuesday, more than 50 new photos of Saget's hotel room were then released by police. In total, 57 photos were able to be released to the public because they were "not be protected by any statutory exemption," according to Judge Chiu, who made the ruling in the case.