Bob Saget Comes to Candace Cameron Bure’s Defense amid Comments That She’s 'Fake': 'You're a Positive Person'

The Hallmark star, 45, revealed on Saget's podcast Here For You on Monday that she often gets criticized for appearing to be happy all the time.

"I'm going to ask you to talk about me for a second," Cameron Bure told Saget, before asking, "For those people that think that because I am a happy, positive person, that I must be a fake person, would you say that that's true or false?"

Saget assured his on-screen daughter, "You're the opposite of fake."

"And I'm sorry — you're perky sometimes. What's wrong with being perky?" he said in Cameron Bure's defense.

"Thank you," the mom-of-three told Saget.

She added, "I only ask that because sometimes you read comments, and most of them, they roll off my back. But when people are annoyed at me that I'm such a happy person… I was like, let someone speak into this that's known me since I was 9 years old."

Saget and Cameron Bure first started working together in 1987 as a father-daughter pair on Full House and later the reboot Fuller House, which made its debut on Netflix in 2016.

Saget added, "You're a positive person. So if you're perky, it's because you're excited, and/or you've had a lot of caffeine. That's what people should know — there's nothing fake about you."

The Fuller House star spoke to PEOPLE in 10 in January about dealing with haters and revealed her daughter has come to her "many days crying because of what people have commented on her social media."

"But I do tell her, 'Listen, a lot of times, people are writing mean things 'cause they're trying to poke the bear. They just want to get a rise out of you; they actually want attention,'" she said. "And they know they can get attention by being mean, so in that case it is good to ignore them.'"

Cameron Bure added that you to have "thick skin" if you're going to be on social media, "which is just a sad thing but it's truth.'"

The mom-of-three told PEOPLE she tries to let the "majority" of negative comments go, but she will also stick up for herself when necessary.

