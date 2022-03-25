Stars including John Stamos, Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock, Jim Carrey and John Mayer previously participated in a comedy show tribute for their late friend Bob Saget after his Jan. 9 death

Bob Saget's Star-Studded Comedy Show Tribute Will Be a Special on Netflix, His Friend Says

The star-studded Comedy Store tribute held after Bob Saget's death is reportedly heading to a TV near you.

During an appearance on the Dystopia Tonight! with John Poveromo podcast, the late actor's friend Mike Binder recalled the "magical night" everyone gathered to celebrate Saget's legacy.

"I called Jim Carrey and Chris Rock, I called a bunch of people, and a lot of them didn't show," Binder said. "A lot of them did, but I said, 'The right people are gonna show and it's gonna be perfect.' His family was there and Jackson Browne and John Mayer were our house band. [John] Stamos and [Jeff] Ross hosted it."

Binder then revealed the entire occasion was captured on film — and he teased the big plans he has in store for the footage.

"We filmed it and I showed it to Netflix," he said. "I said, 'Look at this. Just look at 16 minutes of this.' Robbie Praw, the Head of Comedy at Netflix, said, 'This is remarkable.' And they bought it. There's a special. It airs the first week of June."

Added Binder, "We're doing a live event on the last night of the Netflix Is a Joke comedy festival and we're airing it. And then it airs four nights later on Netflix."

Binder teased that it's an "amazing" special.

Representatives for Netflix, Saget and his wife Kelly Rizzo were not immediately available to return PEOPLE's request for comment.

Saget died on Jan. 9 at age 65. He was found in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, one day after performing a stand-up special outside Jacksonville.

The Full House star's death was later confirmed to be caused by head trauma.

Shortly after Saget's death, stars including Stamos, 58, Rock, 57, Carrey, 60, Ross, 56, Mayer, 44, as well as Dave Chappelle and Seth Green memorialized Saget at a Comedy Store tribute event.

At the time, Ross described it as "a small impromptu punk rock shiva" where everyone "laughed and cried for four hours."

"Being respected in the stand-up comedy world was everything to Bob. And the outpouring of love and respect that he got Sunday night at the @thecomedystore really proved that he was at the top of his game," Stamos wrote in a separate Instagram post. "He would've been so proud to see the celebration we put together for him."

Saget's wife also took the stage during the event, saying she "got a couple jokes in."