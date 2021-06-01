Bob Saget Calls Wife Kelly Rizzo His 'Princess Charming' in Funny Video While Singing Harry Styles

The Fuller House actor and Eat Travel Rock host posted musical montages of themselves singing Harry Styles' “Watermelon Sugar”

Bob Saget is singing his wife's praises!

On Monday, the 65-year-old actor posted a musical montage to Instagram, featuring him and his wife, Kelly Rizzo, singing Harry Styles' hit tune, "Watermelon Sugar," which has been remixed with SEB's song, "Seaside," as a new TikTok trend.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the video, the Fuller House star begins to sing the hit ballad while as the words "Thought I'd never get married again...then… " appear over the clip. When the words disappear and Saget's part comes to an end, Rizzo, 42, pops into the shot and cuddles up to the comedian.

Rizzo then sings the SEB lyrics, "Hi, baby do you wana be, mine?" from the popular TikTok mashup.

Saget, who shares three adult daughters — Aubrey, 34, Lara, 31, and Jennifer, 28 — with ex-wife Sherri Kramer, lovingly captioned the romantic clip, "Then I found @eattravelrock my Princess Charming."

Rizzo also shared a similar version of the video on her own account but with the couple singing in reverse roles.

In the clip, also posted Monday, the Eat Travel Rock host sings the same "Watermelon Sugar" chorus before Saget jumps in front of the camera. Smoking a cigar with a flower behind his ear, the Full House alum sings the same SEB lyrics that his wife did the video on his profile as she leans in to give him a kiss on the cheek.

Smitten, Rizzo captioned the post, "Thanks for finding me, @bobsaget."

The couple wed in October 2018 in Santa Monica, California with a beachfront ceremony. A source told PEOPLE at the time that the wedding event was a heartfelt celebration.

"It wasn't an over-the-top celebrity wedding," the source said. "Their reception turned into a huge dance party. Even the décor was pretty simple, flowers and black and white table settings. It was a big celebration."

"So appreciative my family and friends were at Kelly's and my wedding especially my family for life, my Full & Fuller House family, " Saget captioned a group photo from the reception, tagging his friends and costars. "I love all these people so much."