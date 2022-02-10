Bob Saget Had Catastrophic Injuries to His Head, Was COVID Positive When He Died: Autopsy

Bob Saget died on Jan. 9 at age 65. He was found in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida

Bob Saget's autopsy results have been released.

A report from the Orange County Medical Examiner, obtained by PEOPLE on Thursday, stated that Saget had likely fallen backward and hit the back of his head. He had fractures to the back of his head and around his eyes at the time of his death.

Per the report, the beloved Full House actor had posterior scalp abrasions, subgaleal hemorrhage (which is blood that forms between skull and scalp), discoloration in the upper and lower eyelids due to skull fracture, subdural hematoma (which is a buildup of blood on the surface of the brain) and subarachnoid hemorrhage (which is bleeding in the space that surrounds the brain).

Saget was also COVID-19 positive at the time of his death, according to the autopsy.

Though Saget did not have any illicit drugs or toxins in his system, the report stated that he was taking the prescription drug clonazepam, which treats seizures, panic disorder, and anxiety.

Additionally, Saget's autopsy stated that he had cardiomegaly (an enlarged heart), coronary artery atherosclerosis (damage or disease in the heart's major blood vessels) and aortic atherosclerosis (plaque build-up inside the wall of the aorta).

The report comes one day after Saget's cause of death was confirmed in a statement by his family. (Saget is survived by his wife Kelly Rizzo and his three daughters — Aubrey, 34, Lara, 32, and Jennifer, 29 — whom she shared with ex-wife Sherri Kramer.)

"The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma," the Saget family said on Wednesday. "They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved."

Saget's family added that they've been "overwhelmed with the incredible outpouring of love from Bob's fans" in the weeks since his death, and that the support has "been a great comfort to us and for which we are eternally grateful."

"Now that we have the final conclusions from the authorities' investigation, we felt it only proper that the fans hear those conclusions directly from us," they continued. "As we continue to mourn together, we ask everyone to remember the love and laughter that Bob brought to this world, and the lessons he taught us all: to be kind to everyone, to let the people you love know you love them, and to face difficult times with hugs and laughter."

On Thursday, Chief Medical Examiner Joshua Stephany, MD said in a toxicology analysis that the actor's death was "the result of blunt head trauma."

"In consideration of the circumstances surrounding the death and after examination of the body, toxicology analysis, histology, and a respiratory pathogen panel, it is my opinion that the death of Mr. Saget, was the result of blunt head trauma," Stephany stated. "His injuries were most likely incurred from an unwitnessed fall. A toxicology analysis did not reveal any illicit drugs or toxins. The manner of death is accident."

At the time, the Orange County Sherriff's Department also told PEOPLE "the case is still open" regarding the investigation into Saget's death.

Saget died on Jan. 9 at age 65. He was found in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida. When Saget's autopsy was completed on Jan. 10, authorities had said there was "no evidence of drug use or foul play."

The night before his death, the comedian performed what would be his final stand-up show outside of Jacksonville at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall. Saget also shared a selfie following the two-hour set and praised the "really nice audience," adding, "Lots of positivity."

One of Saget's most beloved roles was portraying widower and father of three, Danny Tanner, on Full House. The family sitcom ran from the fall of 1987 through May 1995.

The following day, Rizzo, 42, spoke out on social media and shared a touching Instagram tribute to her late husband.

"I'm trying, really trying, to not think I was robbed of time. But instead to think: How lucky was I that I got to be the one to be married to THE MOST INCREDIBLE MAN ON EARTH," she wrote in part. "I was the one who got to go on this crazy ride with him and be in his life these last 6 years. We had that time to make each other the happiest we'd ever been and change each other's lives forever."

"We loved each other so damn much and told each other 500 times every day. Constantly," she added. "I know how much he loved me until the very last moment and he knew the same. I'm so grateful for that."

On Wednesday, Rizzo honored her husband on the one-month anniversary of his death by posting a video montage of her and Saget enjoying food and drinks around the world.

"One month without this incredible man," she wrote along with the emotional Instagram clip. "Bob truly lived life to its fullest. He had so many hardships over the years that he would always tell me 'look, life is hard, we need to enjoy it as much as possible.' And one of the best ways we did that together was sharing and exploring amazing food around the world."