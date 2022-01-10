Bob Saget, John Stamos and Dave Coulier met on the set of their hit sitcom Full House, which ran from 1987 to 1995. Saget and Stamos played brothers-in-law, bonded in grief by the death of Pam, a.k.a. Saget's on-screen wife and Stamos' on-screen sister.

Once the series wrapped, the entire cast remained incredibly close, however it was Stamos and Saget's friendship that truly endured.

"To say we are like brothers is an understatement," Saget wrote on Stamos' birthday in 2021. "What I have to say here, is how damned lucky I am to have John in my life."

In the wake of Saget's shocking death on Jan. 9 at the age of 65, look back on his decades-long friendship with Stamos.