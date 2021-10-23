Bob Odenkirk Celebrates His 59th Birthday Three Months After Surviving Heart Attack

Bob Odenkirk suffered a small heart attack in July while in New Mexico filming the sixth and final season of Better Call Saul

Bob Odenkirk is feeling the love on his birthday.

The Better Call Saul star turned 59 on Friday, and was showered with well wishes from friends and fans alike for the occasion.

The milestone comes just three months after Odenkirk suffered a small heart attack — an incident his costar Michael McKean referenced while wishing the actor a happy birthday on Twitter.

"Happy birthday to our @mrbobodenkirk," McKean, who plays Odenkirk's brother on the hit Breaking Bad spinoff, wrote. "Try not to scare us all like you did last summer and keep havin them birthday. xo from Nette & me."

Meanwhile, David Cross, Odenkirk's collaborator on the late '90s HBO sketch comedy series Mr. Show with Bob and David, joked that he had "rented a male clown stripper to come to set" as a birthday surprise.

"Please tell security to give him a drive on," Cross tweeted, prompting fellow comedian Patton Oswalt to reply back: "Dave, I'm here 15 minutes early. Was someone going to come out and escort me in? The balloons are deflating and the Now & Laters in my pockets are melting."

Actor Eric Hoffman, who appeared in Odenkirk's 2017 comedy-drama Girlfriend's Day, marked the special day with a throwback photo of the two-time Emmy winner "doing what he loves most: pantomime."

"Thanks Eric! I love our movie Girlfriends Day and love the silent stress of pantomime," Odenkirk replied.

Stars such as Tim Heidecker and Amanda Abbington also wished Odenkirk a happy birthday, with the latter calling the actor "one of the finest Bobs on the planet! He is majestic and truly wonderful in his greatness."

On July 27, Odenkirk was rushed to the hospital after collapsing on the New Mexico set of Better Call Saul, which at the time was in production on its sixth and final season.

"We can confirm Bob is in stable condition after experiencing a heart related incident," Odenkirk's reps told PEOPLE in a prior statement. "He and his family would like to express gratitude for the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, as well as his cast, crew and producers who have stayed by his side."

"The Odenkirks would also like to thank everyone for the outpouring of well wishes and ask for their privacy at this time as Bob works on his recovery," the statement continued.

Days later, Odenkirk confirmed that he "had a small heart attack" and was "going to be ok thanks to Rosa Estrada and the doctors who knew how to fix the blockage without surgery."

"To my family and friends who have surrounded me this week. And for the outpouring of love from everyone who expressed concern and care for me. It's overwhelming. But I feel the love and it means so much," he tweeted on July 30.