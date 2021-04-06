"I know as I get closer to the end of it, I'm going to have to somehow reconcile with saying goodbye to this gift that I got from the universe," Bob Odenkirk said

Bob Odenkirk Says His Better Call Saul Character Has 'Changed My Life' as He Teases Final Season

Bob Odenkirk is teasing what's to come for the final season of Better Call Saul and reflecting on the best parts of playing his iconic AMC series character.

Appearing virtually on The Late Late Show with James Corden Monday, the 58-year-old actor dropped some hints about what fans can expect from the upcoming final season of the critically acclaimed Breaking Bad prequel series, in which he stars as lawyer Saul Goodman.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We're one show in and we're gonna make 13 episodes, so I have no idea where this story goes," Odenkirk told host James Corden. "I like to be excited like a fan or an audience member because this show, similar to Breaking Bad, these writers figure out ways to do something you didn't expect but that makes perfect sense."

"I don't know how they do it, but they do it over and over and I look forward to seeing where we end up," Odenkirk added.

Odenkirk, who has received four Emmy nominations for playing Saul, admitted to Corden, 42, that he initially "didn't like" his character when he first took on the role in Breaking Bad's second season in 2009.

"Somebody asked me, 'If there was a guy named Saul Goodman in a room would you hang out with him?' And I said, 'No way, I wouldn't go near him,'" said Odenkirk. "But I've gotten to know him now and I've found that under his exterior, his phony persona of Saul Goodman is this yearning, striving guy who wants to connect and wants respect from the people around him."

"He's also very funny and clever," he added of his character. "He makes me laugh a lot. There are scenes in the show that verge on sketch comedy, they get so ludicrous. And then of course four pages later, there's a scene that's utterly earnest, heartfelt and deep and sensitively written. It's going to be hard to say goodbye to that level of writing."

Better Call Saul Season 3 Image zoom Bob Odenkirk in Better Call Saul | Credit: Michele K.Short/AMC/Sony Pictures Television

Odenkirk went on to speak about how playing Saul has "changed my life," telling Corden, "I know as I get closer to the end of it, I'm going to have to somehow reconcile with saying goodbye to this gift that I got from the universe. It's hard to take into account how much it brought into my life."

"That will be hard," he continued, "but it's a long way away, got a lot of work to do between now and then and I'm gonna focus on that for now and then I'll get all teary-eyed in six months as we come to the end."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Better Call Saul Image zoom Credit: Nicole Wilder/AMC/Sony Pictures Television

During Sunday's PEOPLE, EW & TNT's Screen Actors Guild Awards pre-show, Odenkirk — who was nominated for outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series — revealed to hosts Jeremy Parsons and Janine Rubenstein that the end of Better Call Saul will have direct ties to Breaking Bad.

"We're going to get more tight and intertwined with Breaking Bad," he said. "I was told by (co-creator) Peter Gould that when you're done watching Better Call Saul, especially this season, you will see Breaking Bad in an entirely new light."

"These writers are masters of turning what you thought you knew about a character or a storypoint and turning it on its head," Odenkirk explained. "I think they are going to do that with Breaking Bad in this final season of Better Call Saul."