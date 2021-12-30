Bob Odenkirk was rushed to the hospital this summer after a small heart attack led him to collapse on the Better Call Saul set

Bob Odenkirk Spotted Out for First Time in L.A. Months After Heart Attack on Better Call Saul Set

Bob Odenkirk was seen in public for the first time since he suffered a small heart attack in July.

The Better Call Saul star, 59, was photographed grabbing groceries in Los Angeles on Wednesday. Wearing sneakers, jeans, a black zip-up jacket and a baseball cap, he left the store with one bag and a few fire-starting logs.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The sighting comes six months after Odenkirk was rushed to the hospital for collapsing on the New Mexico set of Better Call Saul, which at the time was in production on its sixth and final season.

"We can confirm Bob is in stable condition after experiencing a heart related incident," Odenkirk's reps told PEOPLE in a statement following the July 27 incident. "He and his family would like to express gratitude for the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, as well as his cast, crew and producers who have stayed by his side."

"The Odenkirks would also like to thank everyone for the outpouring of well wishes and ask for their privacy at this time as Bob works on his recovery," the statement continued.

Bob Odenkirk Credit: CelebCandidly/MEGA

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Days later, Odenkirk confirmed that he "had a small heart attack" and was "going to be ok thanks to Rosa Estrada and the doctors who knew how to fix the blockage without surgery."

"To my family and friends who have surrounded me this week. And for the outpouring of love from everyone who expressed concern and care for me. It's overwhelming. But I feel the love and it means so much," he tweeted on July 30.

Bob Odenkirk Bob Odenkirk | Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty Images

In September, Odenkirk announced that he had returned to set to continue filming Better Call Saul.

Alongside a photo of himself getting his makeup done, he wrote on Twitter, "So happy to be here and living this specific life surrounded by such good people. BTW this is makeup pro Cheri Montesanto making me not ugly for shooting!"

About a month later, he celebrated his 59th birthday and received social media tributes from his friends and costars.