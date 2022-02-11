Bob Odenkirk Posts Selfie as Better Call Saul Wraps Filming on Final Season: 'Honored' 

The sixth and final season of Better Call Saul will air in two parts — in April and July — on AMC

Bob Odenkirk is wrapping up a major chapter of his life.

The Better Call Saul star, 59, posted an ode to the AMC drama on Instagram Thursday as he finished filming the hit show's final season. Odenkirk, who played Saul Goodman, shared a mountainside selfie alongside Rhea Seehorn (Kim Wexler in the series) and a goodbye message to the legal drama.

"Yesterday an amazing crew of people finished shooting 'Better Call Saul' in Albuquerque, NM," he wrote. "It began in 2014, with great writing always leading the charge, and despite challenges of all kinds, our energy and care never flagged. I am honored to have been part of it."

Better Call Saul premiered on AMC in 2015 as a spinoff from the popular crime series Breaking Bad. It saw Odenkirk start as James "Jimmy" McGill, a criminal-turned-lawyer, before the events of Breaking Bad took place. While some spinoffs don't feel quite the same to fans, Better Call Saul appears to have broken the trend. The series has been nominated for a total of 39 Emmy nominations, including four for best actor in a drama series for Odenkirk.

On Thursday, the network announced that the show's sixth and final season will air in two parts. The first will debut Monday, April 18, and the midseason premiere is set for July 11.

Shooting season 6 wasn't without some of its own drama. While on set in July, Odenkirk suffered a heart attack. He collapsed while filming and assistant director, Angie Meyer, had to use a defibrillator to revive him.

"I am doing great," he tweeted after the health scare, which required a procedure to place two stents. "I've had my very own 'It's a wonderful life' week of people insisting I make the world slightly better. Wow! Thank you, I love everyone right now but let's keep expectations reasonable!" In a conversation with the New York Times, Odenkirk said he remembers none of the day, and his memories of the heart attack are from Seehorn's retelling.

The conversation also outlined how Odenkirk ended up in Saul Goodman's shoes on Breaking Bad 12 years ago. When he was offered the AMC position, he hadn't even seen a full episode of the series. Odenkirk accepted the role because he needed the money, and it eventually became his biggest career achievement.

"This has been the biggest thing in my life," he said. "and it's emotional to say goodbye to it, and to all these people I've been working with for so many years. I guess people who work on, you know, 'N.C.I.S.' would say the same thing. But would they mean it?"

Odenkirk also shared what he's learned for acting, and how difficult the career really is, especially when stepping into an emotional role. "The truth is that you use your emotions, and you use your memories, you use your hurt feelings and losses, and you manipulate them, dig into them, dwell on them," he said.