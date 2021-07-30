The actor collapsed on the New Mexico set of Better Call Saul on Tuesday

Bob Odenkirk Says He's Going to 'Be OK' After Suffering a 'Small Heart Attack': 'I Feel the Love'

Bob Odenkirk is feeling the love after suffering a small heart attack earlier this week.

The actor, 58, shared on Twitter, Friday, that he's going to be okay following the medical scare, which led him to be hospitalized on Tuesday after he collapsed on the set of Better Call Saul.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Odenkirk gave a shoutout to his doctors, as well as those who have been sharing their well wishes since news of the incident.

"Hi. It's Bob. Thank you. To my family and friends who have surrounded me this week," Odenkirk wrote on Twitter, saying that "the outpouring of love from everyone who expressed concern and care for me" has been "overwhelming."

"But I feel the love and it means so much," he wrote.

Revealing what happened for the first time, Odenkirk said, "I had a small heart attack."

"But I'm going to be ok thanks to Rosa Estrada and the doctors who knew how to fix the blockage without surgery," he continued. "Also, AMC and SONYs support and help throughout this has been next-level."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

On Wednesday, Odenkirk's rep told PEOPLE that the actor was in "stable condition after experiencing a heart related incident," but did not share specifics of what happened. On the same day, Odenkirk's son Nate tweeted that his dad was "going to be okay."

775239008YL00004_Drunk_Hist Bob Odenkirk | Credit: Yuchen Liao/Getty

Odenkirk's heart attack happened while he's in New Mexico filming the sixth and final season of Better Call Saul, the popular Breaking Bad spinoff. In it, Odenkirk stars as Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman, a role that has earned him four lead actor Emmy nominations.

Production on the final season began in April, Odenkirk previously told James Corden, but it's unclear how much more filming remains, or how his heart attack will impact the rest of shooting.