Bob Odenkirk has been filming the sixth and final season of the beloved AMC series since April

Bob Odenkirk Rushed to Hospital After Collapsing on New Mexico Set of Better Call Saul

Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday after he collapsed on the show's New Mexico set, PEOPLE confirms.

It is unclear what caused Odenkirk, 58, to collapse, but TMZ reported that the actor was taken to the hospital around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday morning and remains there for medical care.

A rep for Better Call Saul did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The show — which stars Odenkirk as lawyer Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman and takes place before the events of Breaking Bad — is currently in production on its sixth and final season, after making its debut in 2015.

Odenkirk has been nominated for four lead actor Emmys for his role in the AMC series. He previously won two trophies for writing on Saturday Night Live (1989) and The Ben Stiller Show (1992).

In April, Odenkirk told James Corden that they were one episode into filming the final season and that he had "no idea" where the story would go in its 13 episodes. It's unclear how much filming time on the season remains.

"I like to be excited like a fan or an audience member because this show, similar to Breaking Bad, these writers figure out ways to do something you didn't expect but that makes perfect sense," Odenkirk said at the time. "I don't know how they do it, but they do it over and over and I look forward to seeing where we end up."

The actor added that while he didn't initially like his character, ultimately, playing Goodman had "changed" his life.

"I know as I get closer to the end of it, I'm going to have to somehow reconcile with saying goodbye to this gift that I got from the universe. It's hard to take into account how much it brought into my life," he said.