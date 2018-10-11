Better Call Saul's Bob Odenkirk Reveals He Got Drunk for the First Time in 30 Years 

Bob Odenkirk may be known for his Better Call Saul character Saul Goodman’s love of the Rusty Nail cocktail, but in real life, he’s not much of a drinker — that is until he appeared on an episode of Drunk History in 2016.

During a panel at PaleyFest NY Monday, the 55-year-old actor revealed he got drunk for the first time in 30 years while filming the Comedy Central show.

“It was scary for me to get drunk,” Odenkirk explained on the panel, according to Page Six. [Creator Derek Waters] knows. We had a lot of conversations about it. I almost backed out because I haven’t been drunk in a long, long time. Not that I was going for a record but it was probably over 30 years.”

As for why Odenkirk felt apprehensive, the Emmy Award-winning actor explained he didn’t want to set a bad example for his children. Odenkirk shares two children: son Nathan and daughter Erin with wife Naomi.

In 2013 conversation with Interview magazine, Odenkirk revealed his father was an alcoholic.

“I have kids who are teenagers, both in college now, and I was a little worried about them seeing me on TV really drunk— like — vomiting drunk,” Odenkirk said.

RELATED: Better Call Saul Finale: 4 Things We Want to See in Season 2

Despite his trepidation, Odenkirk agreed to shoot the episode, in which he narrated the story of Disco Demolition Night— an anti-disco movement that took place in 1979.

The event, led by radio host Steve Dahl took place at Comiskey Park in Chicago during a doubleheader between the Chicago White Sox and the Detroit Tigers. On the field, Dahl blew up a crate filled with disco records, which resulted in chaos as fans rushed on to the field.

“It was a tough call to do it and I just bit the bullet and the worm, and Derek was very protective of me,” Odenkirk said on the panel. “But I did drink two and a half double gin tonics and four shots of tequila.”

“I was definitely drunk,” Odenkirk added.