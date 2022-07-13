Odenkirk shared he has no recollection of filming parts of the episode, even when he watches it back

Bob Odenkirk Reveals Which Better Call Saul Episode Was Filmed Around Heart Attack: 'Hopefully You Can't Tell'

The actor confirmed the episode was shot in two parts — before his heart attack, and when he returned five weeks later to resume filming.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Next week is the scene where I have the heart attack," he told The Hollywood Reporter. "And probably about three quarters of the scene was shot before I had the heart attack, the day of the heart attack, and then the other quarter scene was after."

Odenkirk, 59, also explained how production adjusted to maintain his health. "I had a five-week break to recover. And then when I went back, we limited our shooting to 12-hour days …. And so they took care of me and I was able to do it," he added, "and hopefully you can't tell when I had the heart attack and when I didn't."

Bob Odenkirk Bob Odenkirk | Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty Images

The actor also admitted he has no recollection of filming parts of the episode, even watching it back.

Odenkirk has previously told PEOPLE he has no memory of the heart attack and that cast and crew members who witnessed the emergency have had to fill him in on the details.

"I would say that the cast and crew were more traumatized than me, because I have a blank space where I had this heart attack," Odenkirk told PEOPLE in April. "I don't remember the day it happened or the next week and a half. They all were standing right there. And they watched me go down, and they watched them use the defibrillator three times on me, and they watched the professionals around look at each other and say he's not coming back."

"They all went through that, and I didn't. But I did go through it afterward when they shared the stories with me and they did, and I asked them to," he recalled.

Better Call Saul is currently airing its final season. Just after the midseason premiere, Odenkirk was nominated for the outstanding lead actor in a drama series Emmy Award for his role as Saul Goodman.

The Breaking Bad prequel was also nominated for Outstanding Drama Series. Rhea Seehorn was also nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Kim Wexler in the final season.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.