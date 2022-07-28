"I will forever feel unworthy of it," Bob Odenkirk said, of the "wave of goodwill and warmth" he received after his 2021 heart attack

Bob Odenkirk Marks 1-Year Anniversary of His Heart Attack with Note of Thanks for Fans' Support

Bob Odenkirk attends the screening of the mid-season premiere episode of the final season of "Better Call Saul"

Bob Odenkirk is feeling grateful on the one-year anniversary of his heart attack.

The Emmy-nominated Better Call Saul star, 59, shared a candid message of thanks on social media Tuesday, expressing gratitude to the support he's received in the last year after he suffered a heart attack on July 27, 2021 on the set of the Breaking Bad spinoff's sixth and final season.

"A thank you to you, whoever you are," the actor wrote on Twitter. "A year ago today I briefly flirted with 'quietus' and this elicited a wave of goodwill and warmth towards me."

"I will forever feel unworthy of it," Odenkirk added in his statement. "I will also always be appreciative and look to pass it on. Thank you. No reply necessary."

Bob Odenkirk attends In Conversation With David Cross: Audible's "Summer In Argyle" Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Earlier this month, Odenkirk confirmed which episode the heart attack occurred to The Hollywood Reporter, noting that "probably about three quarters of the scene was shot before I had the heart attack, the day of the heart attack, and then the other quarter scene was after."

The actor and comedian, known for his work in sketch comedy before he took on his now-starring role as Saul Goodman on the AMC series, told THR he took a five-week break to recover from the heart attack before returning to finish shooting Better Call Saul's final episodes.

"And then when I went back, we limited our shooting to 12-hour days …. And so they took care of me and I was able to do it," he told THR. "And hopefully you can't tell when I had the heart attack and when I didn't."

Bob Odenkirk as Saul Goodman - Better Call Saul _ Season 6, Episode 1 Credit: Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television

Odenkirk, who also mentioned in that interview that he does not remember filming parts of the episode, previously told PEOPLE he has no memory of the heart attack. He said that cast and crew members who witnessed the emergency had to fill him in on the details.

"I would say that the cast and crew were more traumatized than me, because I have a blank space where I had this heart attack," Odenkirk told PEOPLE in April. "I don't remember the day it happened or the next week and a half. They all were standing right there. And they watched me go down, and they watched them use the defibrillator three times on me, and they watched the professionals around look at each other and say he's not coming back."

"They all went through that, and I didn't. But I did go through it afterward when they shared the stories with me and they did, and I asked them to," he recalled.

Better Call Saul Credit: Nicole Wilder/AMC/Sony Pictures Television

Better Call Saul is currently airing its final season. Just after the midseason premiere, Odenkirk was nominated for the outstanding lead actor in a drama series Emmy Award for his role as Saul Goodman.

The Breaking Bad prequel was also nominated for outstanding drama series. Rhea Seehorn was also nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series for her role as Kim Wexler in the final season.