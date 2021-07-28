The actor, 58, was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday after collapsing on the New Mexico set of Better Call Saul

David Cross and Others Send Bob Odenkirk Love After On-Set Collapse: 'He Will Get Through This'

Bob Odenkirk's friends and colleagues are sending him well wishes after news broke that he collapsed while filming Better Call Saul on Tuesday.

The actor, 58, was rushed to the hospital after he collapsed on the show's New Mexico set, PEOPLE confirmed. It is unclear what caused the incident. TMZ reported that Odenkirk was taken to the hospital around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday morning and remained there for medical care.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Michael McKean, who plays Odenkirk's brother on the hit Breaking Bad spinoff, posted on Twitter following the news.

"Sending huge love to our @mrbobodenkirk. You got this, brother," he wrote.

David Cross, Odenkirk's collaborator on the late '90s HBO sketch comedy series Mr. Show with Bob and David, tweeted, "I will share what I know when I can but Bob is one of the strongest people I know both physically and spiritually."

"He WILL get through this," added Cross, 57.

TV producer John Levenstein replied to Cross' tweet with more kind words about Odenkirk.

"He has the kind of strength that doesn't make other people feel small," Levenstein wrote. "I've never gotten any Hollywood bulls--- from Bob. Thinking of you David and hoping for the best."

Bryan Cranston shared a heartfelt Instagram post in honor of his former Breaking Bad costar. The actor, 65, noted that he's been "anxious" following the news of Odenkirk's collapse.

"Today I woke up to news that has made me anxious all morning," he wrote alongside a photo of the pair. "My friend, Bob Odenkirk collapsed last night on the set of Better Call Saul. He is in the hospital in Albuquerque and receiving the medical attention he needs but his condition is not known to the public as yet. Please take a moment in your day today to think about him and send positive thoughts and prayers his way, thank you."

Breaking Bad's Aaron Paul also posted in Odenkirk's honor, sharing a portrait of the actor on Instagram. "I love you my friend," he wrote.

Other stars and fans similarly reacted to the news on Twitter, with comedian Patton Oswalt writing, "No. NONONONONO to all of this."

Actor Elijah Wood added, "Oh man, really hope Bob Odenkirk is ok."