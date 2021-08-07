Bob Odenkirk Gives Health Update After Surviving Heart Attack: 'I Am Doing Great'

"I've had my very own 'It's a wonderful life' week," the actor tweeted after collapsing on the New Mexico set of Better Call Saul late last month

Bob Odenkirk has some good news to share.

The Better Call Saul star, 58, gave an update on his health a week and a half after suffering a small heart attack on set late last month.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I am doing great," he tweeted Friday night. "I've had my very own 'It's a wonderful life' week of people insisting I make the world slightly better."

"Wow! Thank you, I love everyone right now but let's keep expectations reasonable!" Odenkirk added.

On July 27, the actor was rushed to the hospital after collapsing on the New Mexico set of the beloved AMC series, which is currently in production on its sixth and final season.

"We can confirm Bob is in stable condition after experiencing a heart related incident," Odenkirk's reps told PEOPLE in a prior statement. "He and his family would like to express gratitude for the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, as well as his cast, crew and producers who have stayed by his side."

"The Odenkirks would also like to thank everyone for the outpouring of well wishes and ask for their privacy at this time as Bob works on his recovery," the statement continued.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Odenkirk's son, Nate, also tweeted a message to fans, seemingly addressing his father's incident. "He's going to be okay," the tweet read.

Bob Odenkirk Bob Odenkirk | Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty Images

After his heart attack, Odenkirk then shared a message of his own on Twitter days later, confirming that he was going to be okay following the medical scare.

"Hi. It's Bob. Thank you. To my family and friends who have surrounded me this week. And for the outpouring of love from everyone who expressed concern and care for me. It's overwhelming. But I feel the love and it means so much," Odenkirk wrote.

"I had a small heart attack. But I'm going to be ok thanks to Rosa Estrada and the doctors who knew how to fix the blockage without surgery. Also, AMC and SONYs support and help throughout this has been next-level. I'm going to take a beat to recover but I'll be back soon," he continued.

RELATED VIDEO: Bob Odenkirk Says New Season of 'Better Call Saul' Will Make You See 'Breaking Bad' in an "Entirely New Light"

On Better Call Saul, which takes place before the events of Breaking Bad, Odenkirk stars as lawyer Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman. He's been nominated for four lead actor Emmys for the role.

The actor previously won two trophies for writing on Saturday Night Live (1989) and The Ben Stiller Show (1992).