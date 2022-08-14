Bob Odenkirk Says 'Better Call Saul' Cast Will Watch Series Finale Together and 'Cry'

The actor spoke to PEOPLE at the Hollywood Critics Choice TV Awards Saturday, where he won outstanding actor in a drama series

By Scott Huver
and
Published on August 14, 2022 02:05 PM
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 13: Bob Odenkirk attends the 2nd Annual HCA TV Awards Broadcast & Cable at The Beverly Hilton on August 13, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/FilmMagic)
Photo: Leon Bennett/FilmMagic

Bob Odenkirk shared some personal insight about the forthcoming end to his immensely popular AMC series, Better Call Saul, at the Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards on Saturday.

The event, which took place in Beverly Hills, California, highlighted achievements on television from the past year. Better Call Saul, now the second part of the sixth and final season, was a big winner of the night. Odenkirk, who plays Saul Goodman, spoke to PEOPLE ahead of the show.

"We're going to get together as a cast at somebody's house and watch the episode. And then we're going to cry," the actor says of how the ensemble will celebrate the end of the Breaking Bad spinoff on Monday.

Odenkirk tells PEOPLE the relationships with his fellow cast members are what has made the whole series experience so special.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Rhea Seehorn, Michael McKean, Patrick Fabian, Michael Mando: This core group of actors are the best friends," Odenkirk, 59, says. "We're going to miss each other awfully."

The actor also notes the "unbelievable joy" he experienced working with TV icon Carol Burnett, who joined the series as a guest star for the final season.

"She's got chops in every direction, obviously," the actor gushes. "And she's gotten to show them yet again on Better Call Saul with her drama. And she's so heartbreaking. She's beautiful and heartbreaking and true and deep and fun and fun to be around. It was one of the heights of my career to be with her."

Odenkirk says he isn't going to try and top the many career highs Better Call Saul has given him, saying "you have to be careful."

"In show business, you can't guarantee that the next thing you do will be bigger than what you just did," Odenkirk explains. "Every project is an unsure endeavor so I'm more into doing something interesting that feels right."

The actor says it "may or may not be" a bigger project than playing Saul, but "it probably won't be."

Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Greg LewisSony/AMC/Netflix/Kobal/Shutterstock (10673086y) Bob Odenkirk as Jimmy McGill 'Better Call Saul' TV Show, Season 5 - 2020 The trials and tribulations of criminal lawyer Jimmy McGill in the time before he established his strip-mall law office in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Greg LewisSony/AMC/Netflix/Kobal/Shutterstock

"You try to stay with something interesting and challenging and you don't worry about whether it will be greater," Odenkirk says.

In his acceptance speech for outstanding actor in a drama aeries, Odeknirk joked about the quite serious setbacks the show experienced, saying, "pandemic, brief interlude with death — it slowed us down a little."

Fans know he was referring to his heart attack and recovery, which occurred last July, during the production of the final season.

In his speech, he revealed he "wasn't going to do this show." He said he was probably "just intimidated," but his two children convinced him to do it by saying it would disappoint a lot of people if he didn't. He finally decided to take the role when his wife assured him his family could "take care of things here at home."

Accepting the award on behalf of the show, Odenkirk said the show celebrates "fallible, complex human beings."

"One character, you're sure [he] is a bad guy, but then years later, you see him at a wine bar trying to connect with another human," Odenkirk said. "It's heartbreaking. You've got a guy who's clearly the bad guy, but wait a second, he's the best guy in the whole damn thing."

In his speech, the actor also thanked Peter Gould and Vince Gilligan for creating the show and for allowing him to share in their vision.

Better Call Saul won Best Cable Series, Drama; Best Supporting Actor in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Drama; Best Supporting Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Drama; and Best Actor in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Drama.

The series finale of Better Call Saul airs Monday, Aug. 15 on AMC.

Related Articles
Bob Odenkirk attends the screening of the mid-season premiere episode of the final season of "Better Call Saul"
Bob Odenkirk Marks 1-Year Anniversary of His Heart Attack with Note of Thanks for Fans' Support
Bob Odenkirk
Bob Odenkirk Reveals Which 'Better Call Saul' Episode Was Filmed Around Heart Attack: 'Hopefully You Can't Tell'
Bryan Cranston (L) and actor Aaron Paul pose with bronze statues depicting television characters Walter White, played by Cranston, and Jesse Pinkman, played by Paul, from the series "Breaking Bad" at the Albuquerque Convention Center on July 29, 2022 in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
'Breaking Bad' Stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul Attend Debut of Character Statues
Carol Burnett
Carol Burnett Nabs Guest Role on 'Better Call Saul' 's Final Season: 'I'm Thrilled'
Kenan Thompson
Kenan Thompson to Host 74th Annual Emmy Awards: 'Ridiculously Exciting'
Bob Odenkirk Instagram
Bob Odenkirk Posts Selfie as 'Better Call Saul' Wraps Filming on Final Season: 'Honored' 
Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman
'Breaking Bad' 's Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul Will Appear in 'Better Call Saul' Final Season
Bob Odenkirk
Bob Odenkirk Says' Better Call Saul' Cast and Crew Were 'Traumatized' After His Heart Attack on Set
Brian Cox on Succession, Jason on Ted Lasso and White Lotus
Emmy Awards 2022: Stars React to Their 'Delicious' Nominations
Bob Odenkirk
Bob Odenkirk on His 'Very Slow Epiphany' After Cardiac 'Incident': 'My Life Is Pretty Damn Great'
Mandy Moore
Mandy Moore Addresses 'This Is Us' Emmys Snub as She Reflects on Show's'' 'Incredible Legacy'
Bob Odenkirk
Bob Odenkirk 'Back to Work' on 'Better Call Saul' After Suffering Heart Attack: 'Happy to Be Here'
Bob Odenkirk
Bob Odenkirk Needed 3 Defibrillator Shocks to Get His Pulse Back After On-Set Heart Attack
Paley Fest
PaleyFest Behind the Scenes Photos
Bob Saget's Widow Kelly Rizzo Honors Late Husband as She Accepts His Critics Choice Impact Award
Bob Saget's Widow Kelly Rizzo Honors Late Husband as She Accepts His Critics Choice Impact Award
Bob Odenkirk
Bob Odenkirk Spotted Out for First Time in L.A. Months After Heart Attack on 'Better Call Saul' Set