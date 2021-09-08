Bob Odenkirk 'Back to Work' on Better Call Saul After Suffering Heart Attack: 'Happy to Be Here'

Odenkirk returned to the Better Call Saul set on Wednesday — just over a month after he suffered a heart attack while filming the AMC hit series in July.

The actor expressed his gratitude for his health in a tweet, sharing a photo of himself getting his makeup done before filming.

"Back to work on Better Call Saul!" the actor tweeted. "So happy to be here and living this specific life surrounded by such good people. BTW this is makeup pro Cheri Montesanto making me not ugly for shooting!"

Odenkirk was transported to a local New Mexico hospital in July after suffering a heart attack on set.

At the time, Odenkirk's rep told PEOPLE that he was "in stable condition" following the heart-related incident.

"He and his family would like to express gratitude for the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, as well as his cast, crew and producers who have stayed by his side," the rep said in a statement. "The Odenkirks would also like to thank everyone for the outpouring of well wishes and ask for their privacy at this time as Bob works on his recovery."

Odenkirk spoke out about his condition after leaving the hospital, saying "I'm going to be ok" and thanking fans for their support.

"Hi. It's Bob. Thank you," he tweeted at the time. "To my family and friends who have surrounded me this week. And for the outpouring of love from everyone who expressed concern and care for me. It's overwhelming. But I feel the love and it means so much."

"I had a small heart attack. But I'm going to be ok," he continued. "Thanks to Rosa Estrada and the doctors who knew how to fix the blockage without surgery. Also, AMC and SONY's support and help throughout this has been next-level. I'm going to take a beat to recover but I'll be back soon."

Bob Odenkirk Bob Odenkirk | Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty Images

Giving an update on his health in early August, the Breaking Bad alum said that he's "doing great."

"I've had my very own It's a Wonderful Life week of people insisting I make the world slightly better. Wow! Thank you," he tweeted. "I love everyone right now but let's keep expectations reasonable!"