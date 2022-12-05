Bob McGrath Dead: 'Sesame Street' Star was 90

Sesame Street star Bob McGrath has died aged 90, according to a post on his official Facebook page.

"Our father Bob McGrath, passed away today. He died peacefully at home, surrounded by his family," the post read Sunday.

A follow-up tribute from the Sesame Workshop added that the nonprofit "mourns the passing of Bob McGrath, a beloved member of the Sesame Street family for over 50 years."

"A founding cast member, Bob embodied the melodies of Sesame Street like no one else, and his performances brought joy and wonder to generations of children around the world, whether teaching them the ABCs, the people in their neighborhood, or the simple joy of feeling music in their hearts," it added.

"A revered performer worldwide, Bob's rich tenor filled airwaves and concert halls from Las Vegas to Saskatchewan to Tokyo many times over. We will be forever grateful for his many years of passionate creative contributions to Sesame Street and honored that he shared so much of his life with us."

Children's Television Workshop/Courtesy of Getty Images

The Illinois native appeared in the 1969 pilot episode of Sesame Street and continued to work in the show for 47 seasons as friendly music teacher Bob Johnson. His last episode was "Having a Ball" in 2017.

McGrath later returned for the show's 50th anniversary in 2019.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In addition to singing the Sesame Street theme song, McGrath also sang other well-known children's tunes on the iconic show such as "If You're Happy And You Know It," "Sing a Song" and "People in Your Neighborhood."

He is survived by his wife, three daughters, two sons and eight grandchildren, per ET.