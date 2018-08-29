Bob Costas in Talks to Leave NBC After Nearly 40 Years at Network: Reports

Bob Costas‘ days at NBC may be numbered.

Costas, who has served at the network for nearly 40 years, is in talks to leave, according to multiple reports.

USA Today reports that Costas, 66, and his reps have had discussions with NBC about ending his contract, which runs through 2021, early.

“There was a very long period of time when NBC’s programming suited my interests and abilities very well, from (late-night talk show) Later, to the news magazines, to baseball, the NBA and the Olympics,” Costas told the outlet in a pair of phone calls. “And after deciding on my own to leave the Olympics after having done a dozen of them, you just look around and say, ‘What was once a perfect fit no longer fits that description.’ ”

Speaking with New York Post, Costas said, “Sometimes you get to a point where it is not a fit anymore,” and added, “It doesn’t mean that anyone is angry or upset.”

The longtime journalist, who joined NBC in 1979, is in a multi-million dollar contract, the Post reports.

According to the Post, the longtime Olympics host wants a journalism TV show that would feature a critical look at the sports world.

NBC Sports had no comment.

Costas, “a 28-time Emmy Award-winning journalist, is one of the most respected and honored broadcasters of his generation, and has handled a wide array of assignments, including play-by-play, studio hosting and reporting,” his NBC Sports profile reads.

“He served as NBC’s primetime host for a U.S.-television record 11 Olympics – every Olympics on NBC since 1992, including the 2012 London Games, which is the most-watched television event in U.S. history, reaching 217 million viewers – before passing the torch to Mike Tirico on Feb. 9, 2017,” it continues.

Though Mike Tirico now helms the Olympic coverage, Costas has continued to work for NBC Sports and NBC News.

Costas, who attended Syracuse University, “served as host for six NBC Super Bowls, including Super Bowl XLIX – the most-watched program in U.S. television history (114.4 million viewers),” NBC Sports writes.