Bob Barker's Life in Photos
The longtime Price Is Right host and Emmy winner has had a lengthy career — and a soft spot for animal rescue
Bob Barker was born on Dec. 12, 1921, in Washington, growing up on the Rosebud Reservation in Mission, South Dakota. "Cowboys tied up their horses at hitching rails," he told PEOPLE in 1999. "It was like I was growing up in the Old West."
He attended Drury College in Missouri before joining the Navy in 1943.
Barker married high school sweetheart Dorothy Jo Gideon when he was on leave as a Navy pilot. In 1999 he told PEOPLE: "We fell in love as kids. And we stayed in love."
After her death in 1981, he said he'd "never marry again," adding, "Dorothy Jo was the love of my life."
Barker's first post-college media jobs included a radio hosting gig in Palm Beach, Florida; he later scored an eponymous radio show out of Burbank, California, in 1950. His wife cowrote and coproduced much of his early work.
In 1956 his television career began with Truth or Consequences on ABC. That opened the door for emcee opportunities with fan favorites like the Pillsbury Bake Off, the Tournament of Roses Parade and the Miss Universe pageant (right) beginning in the late 1960s.
While still hosting Truth, Barker picked up as the host of The Price Is Right in 1972, coining his iconic phrase, "Come on down!" In 1975, it became TV's first hour-long game show. It's now the longest-running game show on television.
Scandal rocked the show and its host in 1994, when model Dian Parkinson (left) accused Barker of sexual harassment. Barker denied the allegations and said their two-year relationship was consensual. In 1995, she withdrew her suit and he told PEOPLE, "The only regret I have about the whole affair is that I ever met her."
Barker famously ended every episode of The Price Is Right with a reminder to "help control the pet population," and took his mission off-screen, launching the DJ&T Foundation to support low-cost spay/neuter clinics for dogs and cats in hope of curbing overpopulation. He even campaigned to get his own show to stop giving away products made of fur or leather, and worked to correct animal rights abuses elsewhere in Hollywood.
In 2013, he gave nearly $1 million to transport three elephants from a zoo in Canada to a sanctuary in San Andreas, California, and has continued to fund animal rescues and animal law courses at various universities through the years.
In 1996, the TV icon made his big-screen debut in Happy Gilmore, starring in a memorable scene in which he punches Adam Sandler. The moment won the pair best fight sequence at the MTV Movie Awards that year.
In 1998, stage 33 at CBS Television City in L.A. was renamed Bob Barker Studio following the 5,000th episode taping of The Price Is Right.
One year later, Barker won the Lifetime Achievement Emmy Award for Daytime Television. In total, he has 19 Daytime Emmys for his work on TV.
In June of 2007, Barker retired from The Price Is Right, passing the mic to Drew Carey.
"It's a lot more fun to do than a person might realize," Barker told Entertainment Weekly before signing off that year. "Each audience has its own personality. It's like mining for gold. I'm looking for little gems with whom I can create spontaneous entertainment. It's great satisfaction."