'Blue's Clues' ' Steve Burns Was Initially 'Skeptical' Series Would Work: 'It Was Simply Too Strange'

"Then it aired, and it became immediately No. 1, and it had this global reach," the original host of the Nickelodeon series Blue’s Clues tells PEOPLE 

By
Michael Gioia
Michael Gioia
Michael Gioia

Michael Gioia is a Senior Editor at PEOPLE Digital, where he helps assign, edit, and write news stories across verticals. He has held previous editor positions at Us Weekly, OK!, and Star magazines as well as Playbill, where he spearheaded the publication's features department and wrote about theater for close to seven years.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 13, 2022 10:00 AM
BLUE'S CLUES, Steve Burns, 1996, 2022
Photo: Nickelodeon Network/Courtesy Everett Collection, Rob Kim/Getty

Long before Blue's Clues became a staple in children's television, Steve Burns was unsure how the show would translate to audiences.

"I didn't think it would work at all," Burns tells PEOPLE alongside fellow Blue's Clues stars Donovan Patton and Joshua Dela Cruz, who all united for the movie Blue's Big City Adventure.

Little did Burns know, the 1996 Nickelodeon show would go on to run for a decade, spawn the revival Blue's Clues & You! (starring Dela Cruz) and lead to the new feature film, which was released on Paramount+ last month.

When Burns became attached to the show back in 1996, playing opposite the animated titular puppy, he "thought it was simply too strange and too breakthrough, and I didn't think the kids would talk back to the TV screen."

Still, he says, "These are all the things that I liked about it, but I didn't think that they would work. I doubted it. I was skeptical that they would work. I liked that it was kind of the Rocky Horror Children's Show."

Josh Dela Cruz as Josh, who gets the opportunity of a lifetime to audition for Rainbow Puppy’s (Brianna Bryan) Broadway musical, and Blue (Traci Paige Johnson) as they skidoo to New York City where they meet new friends and discover the magic of music, dance and following one’s dreams. The entire “Blue’s Clues” crew is reunited for this special movie event, with the beloved animated friends and all three hosts – Josh, Steve Burns as Steve and Donovan Patton as Joe– together for the first time in the Big Apple
Nickelodeon/PARAMOUNT+

After shooting the pilot, Burns, now 49, recalls thinking, "That was deeply weird television."

"Then it aired, and it became immediately No. 1, and it had this global reach and everything," he says, adding: "It always felt like a very small and personal experience to me."

On Blue's Clues, Burns' character — simply known to child audiences and their parents as Steve — tries to uncover his plans for the day using only clues left by Blue and jotting ideas down in his Handy Dandy Notebook.

"It was me and a camera. And in my mind, it was me and a conversation with one other human being. So it always felt very small to me," he says, noting that the series feels "special."

Dela Cruz feels the original Blue's Clues left a lasting imprint on children's TV and paved the way for his series, Blue's Clues & You!.

RELATED VIDEO: Steve from Blue's Clues Talks About Growing Up and Why He Left Show: 'I Never Forgot About You'

"When I was a kid watching the show, it was such a small personal experience, even though it was a huge mega hit," he tells PEOPLE. "So even to this day, the original series is so important because of the work that they've done."

He adds, "Did I think that the show would be received in such a big way when I took over? No, I didn't think that it would. Not in a way that we'd get a movie like this where we're out on location."

teve Burns, Josh Dela Cruz and Donovan Patton attend the "Blue's Big City Adventure" premiere event on November 12, 2022 in New York City.
Bryan Bedder/Getty

Looking back at the impact Blue's Clues has had since its 1996 premiere, Burns says, "There are only three people in the world who understand our job."

While the trio may be celebrities to little kids around the world, Patton admits, "I don't know how to be an idol, but I do strive to be a friend. We can only really try to be there for each other. And that's kind of what the show is — the home viewer comes over and ends up helping us more than we help them."

