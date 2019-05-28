Watch the First Promo for the Blue's Clues Reboot, Featuring a New Host and a CGI Dog

Blue’s Clues is back!

Nickelodeon released the first promo for the upcoming reboot of the beloved children’s show — and in addition to a new host, it boasts nifty new animations in the form of its titular dog, now CGI-animated.

Retitled Blue’s Clues and You, the show will be hosted by Broadway star Joshua Dela Cruz. Just like original host Steve Burns, Dela Cruz has a Thinking Chair, a Handy Dandy Notebook and friends like Tickety Tock, Mr. Salt and Mrs. Pepper, Mailbox and Magenta.

But this time around, the host has a fresh blue-striped shirt, a new musical style, and a Handy Dandy Guitar, as shown in the video above.

Image zoom Joshua Dela Cruz, host of Blue's Clues and You Gavin Bond/Nickelodeon

Dela Cruz, 24, played the understudy of Aladdin and a member of the ensemble in Broadway’s stage musical of the Disney animated movie. When it came to casting him, Burns — who hosted the original Blue’s Clues from 1996-2003 — played a role.

“I had the great honor of being a part of the search for the new host, and I give Josh two thumbs up!” said Burns, 44, in an earlier statement. “He can definitely fill my shoes, and the rugby shirt.”

Image zoom Steve Burns hosting the original Blue's Clues Everett Collection

Added Nickelodeon Group’s Shelly Sumpter Gillyard, executive vice president, talent, music and events: “The search for the new host of Blue’s Clues & You was no small task, but we knew as soon as we met Josh that he was the perfect choice. From his genuineness to his comedic timing and range, there was no doubt that he could carry the show on for the next generation of preschoolers.”

In Blue’s Clues & You, Blue will invite viewers to join her and Dela Cruz on a clue-led adventure and solve a daily puzzle.

Blue’s Clues and You premieres in November on Nick Jr.