Blue's Clues Hosts Steve, Joe and Josh Unite to Sing During the 2021 Macy's Thanksgiving Parade

The trio of hosts performed "You Can't Spell Blue Without You" on the Blue's Clues float, which has been featured in the parade since 1999

Blue's Clues & You! host Josh Dela Cruz and the former hosts of Blue's Clues Steve Burns and Donovan Patton

Blue's Clues & You! host Josh Dela Cruz and the former hosts of Blue's Clues Steve Burns and Donovan Patton

Some special guests were riding on the Blue's Clues float this year at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade!

Steve Burns (Steve), Donovan Patton (Joe) and Joshua Dela Cruz (Josh) appeared together on Thursday underneath the Blue's Clue's balloon, which has been featured at the annual event since 1999, according to parade host Savannah Guthrie.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

During the parade, the trio did a joint performance of the song "You Can't Spell Blue Without You," which thanks fans for their support over the show's 25-year history.

After the performance, Nickelodeon tweeted out a video of the trio grinning ear-to-ear while riding along the parade route.

In the clip, Dela Cruz, 32, says, "Welcome to the Thanksgiving Day Parade!" as he pans over to a smiling Patton, 43, and Burns, 47.

"Loved seeing all our #BluesCluesAndYou fam together at the #MacysParade 💙🐾 Anyone else suddenly getting really emotional? 😭 ," Nickelodeon captioned the post.

Burns, Patton and Dela Cruz previously united to watch their respective first episodes as hosts of Blue's Clues as Nick Jr. celebrates the series' 25th anniversary.

Burns was the original host of Blue's Clues beginning in 1996. Patton took over the role in 2002 following Burns' sudden departure from the program, which Burns addressed in a September video message via Nick Jr.

Blue's Clues & You! host Josh Dela Cruz and the former hosts of Blue's Clues Steve Burns and Donovan Patton Credit: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

"I realize that was kind of abrupt. I just kinda got up and went to college," the actor said in the clip. "That was really challenging, by the way, but great because I got to use my mind and take a step away ... and now I literally am doing many of the things that I wanted to do. And then look at you! And look at all you have done and all you have accomplished in all that time! It's just so amazing, right?"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

He continued "I mean, we started out with clues and now, it's what? Student loans, and jobs, and families. And some of it has been kind of hard, you know? I know you know. I wanted to tell you that I really couldn't have done all of that without your help. In fact, all the help that you helped me with when we were younger is still helping me today. Right now. And that's super cool."