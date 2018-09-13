Blue's Clues Gets a New Title and Host — and Original Star Steve Burns Is Giving 'Two Thumbs Up!'

Blue’s Clues is getting a new title — and a new host!

Nickelodeon announced Thursday that the original series is rebooting as Blue’s Clues & You.

Courtesy Nickelodeon

Additionally, the network revealed that beloved girl puppy, Blue, has a new pal that will be hosting the 20-episode series: Broadway actor Joshua Dela Cruz.

When it came to casting Dela Cruz, a familiar Blue’s Clues face helped in the audition process: Steve Burns, who hosted the original series from 1996-2003.

“I had the great honor of being a part of the search for the new host, and I give Josh two thumbs up!” Burns, 44, said in a statement. “He can definitely fill my shoes, and the rugby shirt.”

Joshua Dela Cruz and Steve Burns Gavin Bond/Nickelodeon

Added Nickelodeon Group’s Shelly Sumpter Gillyard, executive vice president, talent, music and events: “The search for the new host of Blue’s Clues & You was no small task, but we knew as soon as we met Josh that he was the perfect choice. From his genuineness to his comedic timing and range, there was no doubt that he could carry the show on for the next generation of preschoolers.”

In Blue’s Clues & You, Blue invites viewers to join her and Dela Cruz on a clue-led adventure and solve a daily puzzle. Production will commence this month in Toronto.