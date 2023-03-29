'Blue Bloods' Cast Reportedly Takes 25 Percent Pay Cut to Secure Season 14 Renewal

Blue Bloods lives on!

CBS announced Wednesday the police procedural drama was renewed for season 14. Tom Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan, Will Estes, Len Cariou, Marisa Ramirez and Vanessa Ray are all returning to the series.

"Blue Bloods has dominated Friday nights since its premiere and remained an important anchor for CBS' winning lineup," Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, said in a statement. "Led by the outstanding Tom Selleck and an incredible cast and creative team, viewers continue to embrace the Reagans, their law enforcement family and the series' dramatic storytelling."

"We can't wait to pull a chair up to the Reagan family dinner table for another fantastic season," added Reisenbach.

According to Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter, who cited sources close to production, the renewal was made possible by the entire cast and producing team agreeing to take "a 25 percent pay cut" to enable the cost of production.

PEOPLE has reached out to both CBS and Selleck for comment.

John Paul Filo/CBS

Blue Bloods, which follows a multigenerational family of cops, premiered on CBS in 2010. With its season 14 renewal and the upcoming end to NCIS: Los Angeles, Blue Bloods is the second-longest-running scripted series currently airing on CBS after NCIS, which was recently renewed for a 21st season.

Selleck, 78, previously spoke to PEOPLE about the longevity of Blue Bloods.

"I don't think there is an end point," Selleck, who plays Frank Reagan in the series, said in 2020. "I think there is a lot of life in the show, as long as you let your characters grow and get older."

"There is an evolution. It started out as a character-driven show and it's even more than that now," he continued. "When you get to a point like this, and we certainly had it on [my former show Magnum P.I.], the audience is really inside the main characters' heads."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Season 13 of Blue Bloods airs Fridays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.