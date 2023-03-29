'Blue Bloods' Cast Reportedly Takes 25 Percent Pay Cut to Secure Season 14 Renewal

The police procedural drama, starring Tom Selleck, first premiered on CBS in 2010

By
Dory Jackson
dory jackson headshot
Dory Jackson

Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.

The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation."

Published on March 29, 2023 05:13 PM
“Poetic Justice” – Danny crosses paths with Sonny Le (Alex Duong), a criminal from a previous case, when he investigates a gang attack with a shocking motive. Also, Frank and Mayor Chase (Dylan Walsh) butt heads over an off-duty cop who goes too far making a political statement; Anthony worries Erin’s DA campaign could be threatened by her ex-husband Jack’s unsavory business connections; and Jamie investigates a potentially dirty officer whose identity may be close to home, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Dec. 9 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.
Photo: John Paul Filo/CBS

Blue Bloods lives on!

CBS announced Wednesday the police procedural drama was renewed for season 14. Tom Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan, Will Estes, Len Cariou, Marisa Ramirez and Vanessa Ray are all returning to the series.

"Blue Bloods has dominated Friday nights since its premiere and remained an important anchor for CBS' winning lineup," Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, said in a statement. "Led by the outstanding Tom Selleck and an incredible cast and creative team, viewers continue to embrace the Reagans, their law enforcement family and the series' dramatic storytelling."

"We can't wait to pull a chair up to the Reagan family dinner table for another fantastic season," added Reisenbach.

According to Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter, who cited sources close to production, the renewal was made possible by the entire cast and producing team agreeing to take "a 25 percent pay cut" to enable the cost of production.

PEOPLE has reached out to both CBS and Selleck for comment.

“Silver Linings” – Danny and Jamie join forces with their nephew, Joe Hill (Will Hochman), when Jamie and Joe’s search for an undocumented, trafficked teenage girl converges with Danny and Baez’s investigation into the murder of a woman in witness protection. Also, Frank and Erin butt heads when Frank calls out the district attorney’s office for instituting a new rule that classifies armed robbery as a misdemeanor, a mandate that has immediate ramifications for Eddie and her partner, on the 12th season finale of the CBS Original series BLUE BLOODS, Friday, May 6 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Pictured: Will Estes as Jamie Reagan, Vanessa Ray as Officer Eddie Janko, Bridget Moynahan as Erin Reagan, Tom Selleck as Frank Reagan and Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan.
John Paul Filo/CBS

Blue Bloods, which follows a multigenerational family of cops, premiered on CBS in 2010. With its season 14 renewal and the upcoming end to NCIS: Los Angeles, Blue Bloods is the second-longest-running scripted series currently airing on CBS after NCIS, which was recently renewed for a 21st season.

Selleck, 78, previously spoke to PEOPLE about the longevity of Blue Bloods.

"I don't think there is an end point," Selleck, who plays Frank Reagan in the series, said in 2020. "I think there is a lot of life in the show, as long as you let your characters grow and get older."

"There is an evolution. It started out as a character-driven show and it's even more than that now," he continued. "When you get to a point like this, and we certainly had it on [my former show Magnum P.I.], the audience is really inside the main characters' heads."

Season 13 of Blue Bloods airs Fridays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.

