The Cast of Blossom: Where Are They Now?

Then: Serving as the show's eponymous protagonist, Bialik played Blossom Russo — the sole female who navigates life as a teen, and was responsible for making the floppy hat popular among viewers.

Now: While Blossom gave Bialik her big acting break, the Girling Up author scored accolades for her role in the ultra-successful The Big Bang Theory — alongside co-star Johnny Galecki, whom she had her first kiss with on Blossom. The comedic turn became an easy transition for Bialik, who is also a neuroscientist (like her character) in real life. Her new series, Call Me Kat, premieres in January.