Blossom’s Joey Lawrence, Jenna von Oÿ and Michael Stoyanov will appear on an episode of Mayim Bialik’s sitcom, Call Me Kat

Blossom Cast to Reunite in Season 2 of Call Me Kat — Get a Sneak Peek at the Premiere!

It's a Blossom reunion!

Actors Joey Lawrence, Jenna von Oÿ and Michael Stoyanov are set to appear in the season 2 premiere of Call Me Kat, which features their old costar Mayim Bialik, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal.

Blossom aired on NBC from 1990 through 1995, starring Bialik, 45, as Blossom Russo, a teenager living with her dad and two older brothers, Joey (Lawrence) and Anthony (Stoyanov). Von Oÿ played Six Dorothy Lemeure, Blossom's best friend, on the popular sitcom.

On Call Me Kat, Bialik once again takes on the titular role, playing Kat, a 39-year-old single woman who opens a cat café in Louisville, Kentucky in an effort to prove she can live a happy and fulfilling life. It also stars Leslie Jordan, Swoosie Kurtz, Cheyenne Jackson, Kyla Pratt and Julian Gant.

Mayim Bialik Ted Wass as Nick Russo, Joseph Lawrence as Joey Russo, Mayim Bialik as Blossom Russo, Michael Stoyanov as Anthony Russo | Credit: Alice S. Hall/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

The two shows will collide in the Call Me Kat premiere on Jan. 9. The episode follows Lawrence, 45, von Oÿ, 44, and Stoyanov, 54, as they visit Louisville for a celebrity golf tournament and make a stop by Kat's Cat Café.

In PEOPLE's first look at a new promo for the season, Kat is excited to see the three actors in her very own café and calls over delivery man Oscar (Christopher Rivas) to meet them.

Jenna von Oÿ, Mayim Bialik Jenna von Oÿ, Mayim Bialik on Blossom | Credit: Mario Casilli/NBCU Photo Bank

"Oscar come meet the stars of my favorite TV show when I was growing up," she says. "This is Joey and Jenna and …"

"Michael!" Stoyanov says, to which Kat replies, "Right."

Kat later poses for photos with the trio, insisting she stands between Lawrence and von Oÿ.

Mayim Bialik Credit: Lisa Rose / FOX

"I'm going to get cropped right out of this thing," Stoyanov quips.

The show previously teased the reunion in an Instagram post last month, sharing a photo of Blossom's iconic floppy hat set on a table inside the cat café.

"Happy #NationalCatDay, everyone!" the caption read. "We may be deep into fall, but Season 2 of Call Me Kat is blossoming. 😺🌻 We can't wait for you to see what's in store!"