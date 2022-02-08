Bling Empire's Cherie Chan and Jessey Lee Secretly Marry 1 Week After Engagement: 'I Got Lucky'

The wedding came just a little over a week after PEOPLE exclusively revealed the pair were engaged, again, after Lee's elaborate surprise proposal in Paris on Aug. 30

Jessey Lee and Chèrie Chan have tied the knot!

During an interview on E! News' Daily Pop on Tuesday, the Bling Empire stars revealed they had secretly exchanged vows on Sept. 8 at the Château de Saran castle in Champagne, France.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The wedding came just a little over a week after PEOPLE confirmed that the pair were engaged, again, after Lee's elaborate surprise proposal in Paris on Aug. 30.

Due to COVID restrictions, Lee and Chan kept their wedding ceremony small, with only eight guests in attendance. Though the guest list was limited, the pair did not hold back on the details of their ceremony.

"This wedding, he planned everything," Chan said on Daily Pop. "I was not excited to get married because, for me back then, I wanted to get married because I wanted my mom to be there. And he did everything, so I think I got lucky. I didn't have to do anything, I wasn't [a] bridezilla."

For the big day, Chan wore a strapless white gown, custom-made by Nicole + Felicia. The gorgeous dress featured 500 yards of layered tulle, a 12-foot train and a 12-foot veil, all embellished with thousands of ostrich feathers and crystals. She paired the gown with a jeweled headband, Hueb jewelry and a pair of shoes by Sophia Webster.

As for Lee, he opted for a traditional black suit designed by Dior and Dolce & Gabbana.

Jessey Lee and Cherie Chan Jessey Lee and Cherie Chan | Credit: Gerson Lirio

Ahead of their nuptials, Chan wrote and recorded an original love song called "Destiny," which she gifted to Lee. The song was later paired with footage from their wedding day, and the complete video will debut on Cherie's YouTube channel on Feb 14.

The couple also said they plan to hold a bigger wedding at a later date so both their families can attend.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Chan, a denim heiress and businesswoman, and Lee, who works for his family's furniture business, have been together for years and share two children: daughter J'adore and son Jevon.

Chan was the first to propose, with the happy moment captured on the first season of Bling Empire, Netflix's reality show that follows the complex lives of a group of wealthy Asian-Americans living in Los Angeles.

Cherie Chan and Jessey Lee -- 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED - Arrivals Cherie Chan and Jessey Lee | Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

Lee then popped the question on Aug. 30 at the Jacquemart-André Museum in Paris. He arranged to have the museum closed to the public for the occasion, and then asked Chan to marry him in front of a special painting he commissioned of himself and Chan along with the words "Will You Marry Me?"

"I've wanted to propose to Chérie on multiple occasions," Lee told PEOPLE at the time. "Although Chérie had proposed to me, I'm glad I got to propose to her now. It's something I've always wanted to do but the timing wasn't right."

Added Chan: "I was very, very shocked, I thought we were just doing a private tour, but Jessey shut down the whole museum for me. And the special painting is something that I'll always hold dear to my heart."