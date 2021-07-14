Bling Empire Stars Chèrie Chan and Jessey Lee Exiting Netflix Series After 1 Season

Chèrie Chan and Jessey Lee won't be back for the second season of Bling Empire, PEOPLE confirms.

The couple decided they want to focus more on their businesses and children, they told TMZ, the first outlet to report the couple's departure.

Chan and Lee — who share daughter Jadore and son Jevon — also told the outlet they're grateful for their time on the show and are wishing their cast mates the best for season 2.

Cherie Chan and Jessey Lee, bling empire Cherie Chan and Jessey Lee | Credit: netflix

The denim heiress had several standout moments in Bling Empire's debut season, including the birth of Jevon and her marriage proposal to longtime partner Lee at their son's 100 Day Party.

In February, the engaged pair hinted that they might not return for a second season.

"We don't know, just because it's so different for us," Chan told The Sun of a possible return.

"I can't believe I have fans now," she continued. "They definitely want to see us back, they want to see how our relationship is going to play out, how the wedding might happen. We should be back!"

Cherie Chan and Jessey Lee Cherie Chan and Jessey Lee | Credit: Cherie Chan/instagram

"It's tough. As a mom I'm really worried about the kids. It's stressful being a mom. It's great, but it comes with a lot of mom wanting to protect her child," the business owner added. "I had no idea it was going to be this big!"

In January, Cherie expressed gratitude to her fans.