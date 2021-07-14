Bling Empire Stars Chèrie Chan and Jessey Lee Exiting Netflix Series After 1 Season
Chèrie Chan proposed to longtime partner Jessey Lee in the season 1 finale
Chèrie Chan and Jessey Lee won't be back for the second season of Bling Empire, PEOPLE confirms.
The couple decided they want to focus more on their businesses and children, they told TMZ, the first outlet to report the couple's departure.
Chan and Lee — who share daughter Jadore and son Jevon — also told the outlet they're grateful for their time on the show and are wishing their cast mates the best for season 2.
The denim heiress had several standout moments in Bling Empire's debut season, including the birth of Jevon and her marriage proposal to longtime partner Lee at their son's 100 Day Party.
In February, the engaged pair hinted that they might not return for a second season.
"We don't know, just because it's so different for us," Chan told The Sun of a possible return.
"I can't believe I have fans now," she continued. "They definitely want to see us back, they want to see how our relationship is going to play out, how the wedding might happen. We should be back!"
"It's tough. As a mom I'm really worried about the kids. It's stressful being a mom. It's great, but it comes with a lot of mom wanting to protect her child," the business owner added. "I had no idea it was going to be this big!"
In January, Cherie expressed gratitude to her fans.
"We've been getting a lot of great feedback from all the people on social media, they really love Jessey and I as a couple and we're grateful for that because we are where we've been together for a while," the mother of two told DailyMail. "And to have other people support us is just such a wonderful feeling."