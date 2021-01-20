Netflix's Bling Empire follows a wildly wealthy group of Asian and Asian-American friends in Los Angeles

Bling Empire's Kelly Mi Li Says She's 'Proud' to Be Part of an Asian-Led Reality Show

Bling Empire is making history.

The Netflix reality show, which premiered Jan. 15, features an all-Asian cast — something star Kelly Mi Li says she is "proud" to be a part of.

"I'm so proud. I'm so excited," she said during a recent appearance on PeopleTV's Reality Check. "Hopefully this can add to more of the Asian representation in mass media."

The show, which was inspired by the book and subsequent movie adaption, Crazy Rich Asians, follows a wildly wealthy group of Asian and Asian-American friends in Los Angeles.

But while Bling Empire showcases much glitz and glamour, Mi Li said putting their lives on display goes against many of their culture's strict beliefs and traditions.

"Asain culture is taught to be very quiet, so I think the show will change that a little bit," she said.

"I think everybody has such courage to come on the show and show our vulnerable side," she added. "You see there are a lot of real-life problems that we have to deal with as well."

On the show, Mi Li opens up about her own mental health struggles and her therapy journey — a decision she said she knew would be controversial.

"I go to therapy openly in the show," she said. "Mental health, in general, has a big stigma for the Asian community. [But] I think it's very healthy to talk about your problems and be vulnerable."

As for what her family thinks about the show?

"My mom has no idea what's going on," she joked. "So we'll see."

Along with Mi Li, the show stars model Kevin Krieder, the son of a Singaporean billionaire Kane Lim, Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery co-founder Christine Alexandra Chiu, fashion influencer Jaime Xie, "super famous DJ" Kim Lee and "denim empire" heiress Cherie Chan, as well as Anna Shay, Andrew Gray, Florent Bonadei and Jessey Lee.

"While their days and nights are filled with fabulous parties and expensive shopping sprees, don't let the glitz and glamour fool you," the Bling Empire Netflix description teases. "Between running multi-billion dollar businesses and traveling the world, these friends are as good at keeping secrets as they are at spilling them. And there is certainly no shortage of secrets."