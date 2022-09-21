'Bling Empire' Season 3 Returns with More Heartbreak, Heated Confrontations and a Surprise Guest

Bling Empire is back — and the drama is just getting started!

The new season of the Netflix series is returning to the streaming platform and PEOPLE has the exclusive first look at the new chapter.

Starting with Mimi Morris and Kelly Mi Li dressing up in Mimi's massive closet, the new season continues to display the wealth and glamour of the stars' lifestyles.

"Nothing more fun than fashion, champagne, and cheese," Kelly says.

Bling Empire. Netflix

The trailer also offers a quick sneak peek at a surprise appearance from Netflix's Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause, who appears to have formed a friendship with cast member Kane Lim.

Elsewhere in the trailer, best friends Kane and Kevin Kreider seemingly mend their relationship with a hug after experiencing a brief fallout last season, and Kane attempts to help Kelly find a new man by creating a dating profile for her.

"I wanna get you laid," he tells Kelly.

Kit Karzen/NETFLIX

The first look also features Anna Shay having a conversation with Jaime Xie about what matters the most to her in life. "There are more things in life than superficial bulls---," she says.

Tension rise in a scene between Jaime and Christine Chiu following a confrontation between the two.

"I've always supported you. Are you not listening, Jaime?" Christine asks, to which Jaime replies, "I'm listening but honestly I think you've been lying this whole time."

Netflix

Kevin and Kim Lee also share a tense exchange while discussing their romance.

After Kim shows up with a new man, Kevin appears upset and tells her, "You said you're not ready to date then you bring this guy in?" In response, Kim says, "You're not my type" — leaving Kevin seemingly rejected and stunned.

Towards the end of the trailer, things get shaken up for the group when an unexpected guest — Kelly's ex Andrew Gray — shows up with Anna, leaving them all in shock.

In the final moments, the drama amplifies with a car accident involving Kevin and an outburst from Christine's husband, Dr. Gabriel Chiu, who removes his microphone in an attempt to stop filming.

"I don't care about you guys, get away from me!" he tells producers in front of the camera.

Netflix

The new season also introduces a new face, Devon Diep who seems to have a connection with Kim. "You are his ex-girlfriend," Kim says upon meeting her.

Season 3 of Bling Empire premieres on Netflix on October 5.