Bling Empire's Kevin Kreider Hopes Season 2 Shows His 'Articulate' and 'Intelligent' Side

There's more than just bling on Bling Empire — and to Kevin Kreider.

Ahead of the season 2 premiere of the hit Netflix reality series, the actor and model shares his feelings about how he was portrayed in season 1 and his hopes for the new go-round.

"I think season 1 only showed a little sliver of me," says Kreider, 38. "I was like the new guy, deer in headlights, this world is like amazing and cool and kind like the dumb ditzy guy. I have a lot more sides to me."

He continues: "I have a very strong drive to make a difference, to help other people to succeed, and I felt like that was short-changed in that first season. So I hope in the second season and on, we can show more of that because I've been known to do Ted Talks and Google talks and doing acting and activism in the community for years — and none of that was shown."

Prior to being cast on the Bling Empire, Kreider had been a champion for the Asian community, giving public speeches about "Asian American Mental Health" and "The Model Minority," according to his website.

"A lot of my fans from before are like super disappointed, like 'Why did they show you that way? You're much more articulate, you're much more intelligent than that?'" he explains. "But I love that dumb, naive side that I have too."

The trailer for the new season of Bling Empire sees more drama unfolding between the cast members, including Kreider's relationship with costar Kim Lee. While the romance between the pair percolates, Kreider's friendship with his best friend Kane Lim is also put to the test.

Season 2 also introduces two new cast members Dorothy Wang, who was on Rich Kids of Beverly Hills, and Mimi Morris.

Kreider describes his "new life" in the spotlight since season 1 as "more attention, more problems, more everything."

"For season 2, you get to see a lot more real-life stuff happening to us," he teases.