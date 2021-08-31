Jessey Lee and Cherie Chan have two children together and starred in Season 1 of the Netflix series Bling Empire

Bling Empire's Jessey Lee and Cherie Chan Are Getting Married! See The New Proposal Photos

She said 'Yes!'

Bling Empire stars Jessey Lee and Chèrie Chan are engaged, again, after Lee's elaborate surprise proposal in Paris Monday night.

While Lee admits that he and Chan were running "late" throughout the day, his proposal plans otherwise ran like clockwork.

"We were late but everything did go as planned," he tells PEOPLE of his special surprise getaway to Paris' Cheval Blanc hotel, which isn't yet open to the public.

Lee then popped the question at the Jacquemart-André Museum, which he arranged to have closed to the public for the occasion, and then asked Chan to marry him in front of a special painting he commissioned of himself and Chan along with the words "Will You Marry Me?"



"I've wanted to propose to Chérie on multiple occasions, first time was in Maldives, but Chérie was extremely pregnant and I wanted to do nothing but take care of her," he tells PEOPLE.

Jessey Lee and Cherie Chan Jessey Lee, Cherie Chan | Credit: Gerson Lirio

"The second time I had planned a family trip to propose to Chérie under the cherry blossoms in Tokyo but her mom was really ill, so I postponed the whole engagement," he explains. "Although Chérie had proposed to me, I'm glad I got to propose to her now. It's something I've always wanted to do but the timing wasn't right."

Lee popped the question after Chan's surprise proposal that was captured in the first season of Bling Empire, Netflix's reality show that follows the complex lives of a group of wealthy Asian-Americans living in Los Angeles. Chan, a denim heiress and businesswoman, and Lee, who works for his family's furniture business, have been together for years and have two children, J'adore, 5, and Jevon, 2.

Chan tells PEOPLE that she didn't see the proposal coming.

"I was very, very shocked, I thought we were just doing a private tour, but Jessey shutdown the whole museum for me," she says. "And the special painting is something that I'll always hold dear to my heart."

Now that Lee and Chan have both proposed to each other, the duo say they can look towards the future.

"We finally feel engaged," Chan says. "And we are ready to plan the wedding now. Thank you for everyone's support."

The couple is not returning to Bling Empire for Season 2 but have said they enjoyed their experience being a part of the series' inaugural season.