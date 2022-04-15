Entrepreneur Dorothy Wang and businesswoman Mimi Morris will join the cast for the reality show's second season, which premieres Friday, May 13

Bling Empire Is Back! Netflix Announces Season 2 Premiere Date with Two New Cast Members

The bling is back for round 2!

Netflix has announced the return of its hit reality show Bling Empire, as well as the addition of two new cast members: entrepreneur Dorothy Wang and businesswoman Mimi Morris.

The streaming service promises that season 2, which premieres May 13, will feature "even more luxury, glamor and crazy" than season 1.

Wang teased her upcoming appearance on the show Thursday in an Instagram post featuring a look at her filming a confessional, writing "Something's coming… 👀 Tomorrow‼️" ahead of Friday's announcement.

In addition to welcoming Wang and Morris to the cast, the upcoming season of Bling Empire comes with endless drama, from questions surrounding Cherie Chan and Jessey Lee (who previously announced they would not participate in season 2) to a budding romance between Kim Lee and Kevin Taejin Kreider, whose friendship with Kane Lim will be put to the test.

"But through it all, the one thing these friends hold dearest to their hearts is their love for each other … and of course, impeccable style," Netflix said in a news release on Friday.

Bling Empire Credit: Ser Baffo/Netflix

Kreider, 38, celebrated the announcement on Instagram and TikTok with a video of himself and Lim strutting down a glass runway adorned with various colorful flowers featuring an audio clip stating, "This is perfect. Perfect, perfect, perfect."

"We're back for Season 2! 💎May 13💎," the actor wrote in the caption of his posts.

Kelli Mi Li also celebrated the big news on Instagram and TikTok with a video compiling some of her favorite memories with her fellow cast members to Harry Styles' new hit song "As It Was."

"We're finally coming back!!!" the film producer, 36, captioned her posts. "Any guesses on what happens in Season 2 of Bling Empire? 😜"

She added, "We can't wait to share with you so mark your calendar!"

Kim Lee shared the news on Instagram as well, writing "and that's not the only thing that's going to be out 👀 ," alongside a photo of herself in a revealing green dress.

"What did my mama say?! 🤣," she quipped in the caption.

Bling Empire Credit: Netflix

In July 2021, Cherie and Jessey told TMZ that they did not plan to participate in filming season 2 of the Bling Empire, citing a desire to focus more on family and business.

But Cherie didn't close the door on the opportunity to return in an interview with The Sun that February.