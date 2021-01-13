Bling Empire's Christine Chiu Worries Surrogacy Will 'Bring Shame' to 'Very Traditional' In-Laws

"I was always under the impression that surrogacy was something that Asians tend to look down on or stay away from," she says in a sneak peek at the Netflix reality show

After a difficult first pregnancy, Bling Empire star Christine Chiu is exploring her options.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at the upcoming Netflix reality series, Christine and her husband meet with their doctor to discuss having a potential baby no 2.

"Your pregnancy, it wasn't just risking the pregnancy — you were at risk of losing your life," the doctor tells Christine, who welcomed her first child, a son, in 2018. "And I just want you to know for some patients, especially when they've gone through so much, as you both have, it's almost like going through post-traumatic stress."

"You could have lost your life. You being pregnant again is not an option," says her husband, Dr. Gabriel Chiu, as he begins to get choked up. "I was almost left with the choice of having to decide between you or having a child."

Image zoom Credit: Netflix

Their doctor suggests another option: "It may be traumatic or difficult to consider having another child and carrying the baby yourself, but surrogacy is a real option that I would have you strongly consider if you're going to have another child."

"I honestly just never even considered surrogacy," Christine admits. "I was always under the impression that surrogacy was something that Asians tend to look down on, or stay away from."

Turning to her husband, she adds, "I just don't want to do anything or make any decisions that would offend your parents and bring shame to your family."

In a confessional, Christine says her in-laws would not be on board.

"Gabe's parents would hate the idea of surrogacy," she says. "They are very traditional and surrogacy is not something that's accepted. I literally just got out of the dog house with my in-laws and I just don't want to go through that all over again."

Christine, who founded Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery with Gabriel, previously established her in-laws' ties to Chinese royalty in the first trailer for Bling Empire.

"In China, my husband's father would be an emperor, and Baby G would be a little prince," she said in the clip released last week.

The reality series follows a group of "wildly wealthy" Asian American friends in Los Angeles. It also stars model Kevin Krieder, fashion influencer Jaime Xie, DJ Kim Lee and "denim empire" heiress Cherie Chan, as well as Kane Lim, Anna Shay, Kelly Mi Li, Andrew Gray, Florent Bonadei and Jessey Lee.