'Blindspotting' Season 2 Trailer: Ashley Insists She's 'OK' as Those Around Her Think She's About to 'Lose It'

The long-awaited return of Blindspotting is nearly here — and PEOPLE has the exclusive season 2 trailer!

The STARZ series, co-created by Rafael Casal and Daveed Diggs, will pick up nine months after Ashley (Jasmine Cephas Jones) and Miles (Casal) had their prison wedding in the season 1 finale. As Ashley continues to raise the pair's son Sean (Atticus Woodward) by herself, she is "reaching her breaking point and is taking it out on everyone around her" while Miles is adjusting to prison life and "counting down the days before their first family visitation weekend at San Quentin," a synopsis from the network reads.

Ashley's mother-in-law Rainey (Helen Hunt) is quick to acknowledge how "tough" things have been as of late. But, Rainey still points out: "You could stand to be a little more fun."

Starz

And while Ashley feels insists she's still "fun," the next scene shows her shouting about a piñata while assuring those around her that "everything is OK."

"She's terrifying," Rainey notes.

Starz

Those around Ashley appear to be concerned, with one person noting she's "been on one" and another telling someone they "won't believe what she has done." Scenes cut together show Ashley partying, even making it rain at a club.

"She 'bout to lose it," one guy says as she marches up to them, though Ashley aggressively insists, "I'm fine!"

Starz

Blindspotting is based on the critically acclaimed film of the same name, but the series takes place six months after the events of the 2018 film, following Ashley as she's forced to move in with her partner Miles's mother after he's suddenly locked up.

Jaylen Barron, Candace Nicholas-Lippman and Benjamin Earl Turner round out the main cast.

Casal and Diggs, who starred in the 2018 film, both serve as executive producers and writers on the show. Casal also directs four episodes this season and serves as the showrunner.

Patrick Wymore/Starz

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Season 2 of Blindspotting premieres April 14 at 9 p.m. ET on STARZ.