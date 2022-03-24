Blake Moynes Clarifies Speculation About When Ex Katie Thurston and John Hersey's Relationship Started

"I could probably talk to her and have a cordial conversation," Blake Moynes said of his current status with ex-fiancée Katie Thurston

Blake Moynes is opening up about his split from his ex-fiancée Katie Thurston after season 17 of The Bachelorette.

During Daily Pop on Wednesday, Moynes discussed Thurston's relationship with John Hersey and whether it started when he and Thurston were still engaged.

When asked if there was an overlap, Moynes said, "Emotionally, maybe," adding, "Not physically. I really don't believe there was anything physical... She's better than that."

Thurston gave Moynes her final rose and got engaged during the season 17 finale last August. Then months later in October, they announced their split.

"It is with mutual love and respect that we have decided to go our separate ways," Thurston and Moynes' joint Instagram statement read at the time. "We are so grateful for the moments we shared together and the entire journey that has unfolded this year, but we ultimately have concluded that we are not compatible as life partners, and it is the most caring choice for both of us to move forward independently. "We ask for kindness and privacy as we both navigate this transition. Both of us will forever want the best for one another and ask you to please support us in our decision."

One month after, a rep for Thurston confirmed to PEOPLE that the former Bachelorette star was dating Hersey. "It's known Katie and John became close friends post-season," the rep said. "John has been there for her through all the major changes in her life and they are excited to explore this newly found romantic connection."

Blake Moynes, Katie Thurston Credit: Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Images; Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

On Wednesday, Moynes admitted to not responding to Thurston's attempts to contact him after she first went public with her and Hersey's relationship. "Emotions get the best of you. So when I was upset and frustrated, I didn't want to act in that moment," he told Daily Pop.

As for where he and Thurston stand now, Moynes said, "I could probably talk to her and have a cordial conversation ... I wasn't ready to blow it up more than it was already blown up."

In December, the Canadian wildlife manager joked about his newfound dislike of roses after splitting from Thurston.

In the Instagram image, Moynes smiled as a fan approached him with a red rose, explaining how the picture told a thousand words.