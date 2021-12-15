Blake Moynes and Katie Thurston split in October after getting engaged on season 17 of The Bachelorette

The Bachelorette's Blake Moynes Says Roses 'Stress Me Out' After Katie Thurston Split

Blake Moynes has a specific request for fans who want to come and say hi to him out in public.

Moynes joked about his newfound dislike of roses after starring on The Bachelorette and his recent split from season 17 lead Katie Thurston.

In the photo, Moynes is seen smiling as a fan hands him the franchise's signature flower.

"Hey, I'm alllll for people coming to say hi! But let's leave the roses out of it - those things just stress me out now lolll," he wrote.

Moynes and Thurston, 30, called it quits at the end of October, less than three months after the finale, which featured their engagement, aired on ABC.

At the time, the former couple released a joint statement saying they simply were "not compatible as life partners." Both shared the full statement on Instagram Oct. 25, though Thurston has since deleted her post.

About a month later, Thurston announced a new relationship with John Hersey, who also appeared on her season. On Nov. 23, Thurston ended her "12 Days of Messy" Instagram series with a look into her newfound romance with Hersey.

Blake Moynes, Katie Thurston Credit: Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Images; Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Following the announcement, Moynes accused his ex of "emotional cheating" with Hersey. "I really don't think there was any physical cheating there, but there's clearly emotional for it to transition as quickly as it did," he said on podcast Talking it Out with Bachelor Nation.

Hersey denied the accusation and said he and Thurston were strictly platonic until she ended her relationship with Moynes.

"The boundaries of our friendship with respect to her ongoing relationship never even required addressing, because it was never a thought in our minds that we would ever be anything more. You guys- she was engaged. It is apparent that many of you misjudge how both her and I view that commitment" Hersey wrote in a public letter on Reddit.