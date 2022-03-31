During a fan Q&A on Instagram Tuesday, the former Bachelorette winner opened up about his future in reality television

Blake Moynes Will 'Never Say Never' to Being on Bachelor in Paradise After Katie Thurston Split

Blake Moynes says he isn't counting out appearing on Bachelor in Paradise.

During a Q&A on his Instagram Story on Tuesday, when a fan asked Moynes, 31, if he'd be open to appearing on another reality show, the former Bachelorette winner replied, "Duh, Paradise! Count it down! Can't wait to get on that beach, get back into it."

Moynes, who was clearly being sarcastic in his response, then added, "Probably not, never say never, but not unless it was a great opportunity for something, but I'd like to not."

The wildlife manager, who appeared on season 17 of The Bachelorette, got engaged to Katie Thurston during the finale.

However, nearly three months after Moynes proposed to Thurston, 31, the reality stars issued a joint statement on their respective Instagram accounts announcing their split.

"It is with mutual love and respect that we have decided to go our separate ways," Thurston captioned a photo of the pair in October last year. "We are so grateful for the moments we shared together and the entire journey that has unfolded this year, but we ultimately have concluded that we are not compatible as life partners, and it is the most caring choice for both of us to move forward independently."

She concluded, "We ask for kindness and privacy as we both navigate this transition. Both of us will forever want the best for one another and ask you to please support us in our decision."

Just one month after splitting from Moynes, a rep for Thurston confirmed to PEOPLE that she was in a new relationship with former Bachelorette contestant John Hersey – who appeared on Thurston's season and was sent home during the second week.

"It's known Katie and John became close friends post-season," the rep said. "John has been there for her through all the major changes in her life and they are excited to explore this newly found romantic connection."

During an appearance on Daily Pop last week, Moynes discussed Thurston's relationship with Hersey and whether it started when he and Thurston were still engaged.